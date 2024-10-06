Good things happen when quarterback Kyler Murray runs the football, as made evident by his 50-yard touchdown run in the Arizona Cardinals’ 24-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5.

And much like his impressive touchdown to tight end Elijah Higgins in Week 2, Murray knew it was a wrap before he was clear of all danger.

Scoring their fifth opening-drive touchdown in as many games, Murray and the Cardinals were quick to get the better of the 49ers defense.

Following an early three-and-out from Brock Purdy and the 49ers offense, Murray needed just two plays to make an impact on Sunday.

After a 22-yard catch-and-run by tight end Trey McBride, Murray did the rest behind a 50-yard TD scamper. It marks the longest rushing score of Murray’s career and third longest run in franchise history.

Per NFL Next Gen Stats, Murray reached a top speed of 21.27 mph. That’s the fastest speed by a QB as a ball carrier across the past eight seasons.

Entering the tilt, getting Murray more involved in the run game was among the biggest changes needed after being a nonfactor the week prior.

Murray finished the game with seven carries for 83 yards and the score as Arizona knocked off San Francisco, 24-23, behind a strong second half.

