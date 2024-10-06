Bickley: Cardinals relentless in win as 49ers wilted away

No ambulances or defibrillators necessary. The Arizona Cardinals resuscitated their own season on Sunday.

They did more than try hard, play close and shower with dignity. They did more than scoop up one last cup from the depleted well of moral victories.

They beat the San Francisco 49ers at their own game, muscling their way to a 24-23 victory at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

The outcome was a stunner. The 49ers are considered Super Bowl worthy. They were previously 38-0 under head coach Kyle Shanahan while leading by 10 or more points entering the fourth quarter. Most observers felt they’d win in a blowout.

But the hosts wilted under the heat and the Cardinals’ relentless assault. James Conner turned into a beast in the second half, treating tacklers like speed bumps. A much-maligned defense shut out the 49ers in the final 30 minutes, winning the game with an unlikely diet of heavy pass rush and timely turnovers. This victory was more than a life preserver. It was a shot of credibility in a season that seemed to be circling the drain.

The win puts the Cardinals at 2-3 on the season. More importantly, they are now 2-0 in the NFC West, regaining a healthy chunk of respect inside their division.

The victory was also a step forward for quarterback Kyler Murray, who was largely mediocre in the previous two losses, raising heavy questions about his future in Arizona. But as usual, he led Arizona to a touchdown on the opening drive for a fifth consecutive time this season. This time, he uncorked a jaw-dropping 50-yard rushing touchdown, pointing his finger to the sky 44 yards away from the end zone.

It was confirmation of Murray’s ceiling, the kind of freak-show athleticism that only a few athletes possess.

There were also awkward, ineffective stretches. There were clunky plays that made you wonder about Marvin Harrison Jr. But near the finish line, Murray found a way to make things happen. Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing responded to waves of pressure and criticism with a number of great calls and play designs. And on the other side of the ball, the defense showed incredible mettle.

Maybe the Cardinals caught a break facing a team without Christian McCaffrey and one that lost its kicker during the game. But there are no apologies necessary.

Entering Sunday’s game, the Cardinals were 13-36 in their previous 49 games. That’s a lot of losing for a fan base that wants to believe. And the locals were clearly getting restless with ownership, the franchise quarterback and a coaching staff that had lost its collective glow.

The Cardinals found something powerful on Sunday. In the heat, on the road, and just in the nick of time.

