Cardinals buck their common trends in comeback win vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals’ 24-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5 had all the makings of a beatdown for the visitors early on.

Following similar themes that have plagued the Cardinals in recent weeks, Arizona looked dead to rights by the time halftime rolled around despite being down just two scores (23-10).

After an explosive 50-yard touchdown run by quarterback Kyler Murray to open up the game, Arizona’s offense went quiet for the majority of the first half.

On the other sideline, the 49ers were doing 49er things on both sides of the football. While it wasn’t firing on all cylinders, San Francisco’s offense had little trouble moving the rock behind 249 yards in the first half. Still, the 49ers offense only found pay dirt once as it was forced to settle for three field goals.

As for San Francisco’s defense, it did more than limit Arizona to 10 first half points behind a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown late in the second quarter.

So, what changed?

A look at the biggest factors that led to the Cardinals’ improbable comeback win over the 49ers in Week 5:

Arizona Cardinals get back to the basics

It was said at nauseum this week:

For the Cardinals to be successful, Murray must be the dual threat that got him drafted No. 1 overall in 2019.

Four games into 2024, the rushing numbers were lacking, specifically when it came to Murray’s carries (16).

Week 4’s loss was especially bad with Murray accounting for just three yards on one rushing attempt.

This time around, though, Murray kept the defense on its toes throughout most of the contest behind seven carries for 83 yards and the early touchdown.

Even taking out his 50-yard TD scamper, which Murray celebrated mid-play, the QB still averaged 4.7 yards per carry.

“I didn’t know if he was celebrating early or what he was doing,” running back James Conner told reporters postgame. “I was like, ‘Score’ and that’s what he did. He’s fast enough to do that.”

With the win, Murray is now 21-9 when he sees at least seven carries in a game. That is not a coincidence.

Murray wasn’t the only one to get their legs churning in the right direction on Sunday, though.

Conner didn’t start fast by any means, recording just seven carries for nine yards.

But it was his play in the second half that was among the biggest deciding factors in Arizona turning the tide across the final two quarters.

Averaging 5.9 yards per carry on his way to 77 yards in the second half, Conner was a force in the backfield. And while he didn’t score a touchdown, he accounted for a massive two-point conversion late in the game.

“If you stick with it, the game will reward you. Don’t get frustrated, no point really to get frustrated,” Conner said. “Just controlling what we can control and we stuck with it in the second half. We were able to put drives together and score points.”

From suspect to stingy

For the most part, the 49ers looked as advertised in the first half even without running back Christian McCaffrey.

Offensively, it was finding ways to score. Defensively, it remained advantageous.

But in the second half, everything flipped for San Francisco. Arizona’s defense was a big part of that.

After allowing 23 points in the first half, the Cardinals locked in for a second-half shutout behind the play of Kyzir White, Budda Baker and Mack Wilson Sr.

The duo of White and Wilson, who each snagged an interception on Sunday, continue to provide a steady yet violent presence at inside linebacker.

“I feel like there’s stretches where the ball doesn’t come my way. The last time I caught an interception was against Dallas last year,” White told reporters postgame. “I’ve been trying to manifest it all year. Every time in practice or in walkthrough I’m having the guys throw me the ball just to visual it. It came to fruition today.”

Despite putting up 249 yards across the first two quarters, the 49ers managed just 135 yards the rest of the way.

Arizona also won the takeaway battle with a trio of turnovers in the final two quarters.

It’s crazy what a week can do.

“Terrible performance last week. We put that on the back burner, used it as fuel and came out here against a Super Bowl contender, multiple NFC Championship team and we battled,” White added. “We got punched in the mouth at times, but we kept punching back. Ultimately, we came out with the win.

“Definitely proud of my guys and I feel like it can still be a lot better.”

