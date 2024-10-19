Close
ASU running back Cam Skattebo plows through defenders for second touchdown vs. Cincinnati

Oct 19, 2024

ASU RB Cam Skattebo...

Arizona State's Cam Skattebo scores a touchdown as Cincinnati's Jared Bartlett tries to make the tackle at the goal line during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)

(AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


ArizonaSports.com editor

Cam Skattebo flexed his willpower on his second touchdown of the day as ASU football cut its deficit to 24-14 at Cincinnati on Saturday.

The running back started the drive with a 16-yard run that set the tone before punctuating it with a touchdown, shedding one defender in the backfield before delivering a hard hit to another, staring him down after the touchdown.

The touchdown gave Skattebo 60 yards, as he was helped by depth backs Kyson Brown, who had 41 yards on three carries, and DeCarlos Brooks, who had 20 yards on five carries.

Skattebo entered the day trailing only Heisman contender Ahston Jeanty of Boise State in missed tackles forced, according to PFF.

The ASU star was joined in the top 10 by Cincinnati running back Corey Kiner, who bounced off tackles earlier in the game for a big 20-yard gain.

Skattebo punched in his first touchdown of the day on the Sun Devils’ opening drive, which included a catch-and-run he took for 20 yards.

Follow along with the rest of ASU-Cincinnati on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or online.

