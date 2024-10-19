Ball security? Definitely not in Tucson this Saturday.

Arizona and Colorado combined for three turnovers in less than 90 seconds late in the first half before Colorado truly ran away with a 34-7 win.

With the Wildcats trailing 21-7, linebacker Owen Goss pounced on top of a loose ball to stall the Buffaloes’ momentum just outside of the red zone. Quarterback Noah Fifita was sacked just two plays later and Colorado’s LaVonta Bentley fell on another loose football.

If the sequence could not get any crazier, Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw a pass in traffic and defensive back Jack Luttrell corralled the Wildcats’ second takeaway in the red zone.

Arizona comes up with a huge pick in the red zone and takes over trying to cut into the Colorado lead! pic.twitter.com/T4XxxlpXy6 — College Football Live (@CollegeFBonX) October 19, 2024

Though Arizona capped the trio of offensive blunders, it was Colorado who got the last laugh.

A quick three-and-out forced the Wildcats to boot it away for the second time in the contest, and a 16-yard return from Jimmy Horn Jr. set the Buffaloes up at the Arizona 31. Sanders strolled in for a 6-yard touchdown with 1:07 remaining to make it 28-7.

Projected first-round 2025 NFL draft pick Tetairoa McMillan was contained for a mild two catches and 15 yards while the Colorado offense converted 8 of 11 third downs and only committed one penalty in a dominant opening 30 minutes.

Linebacker Jacob Manu, who was ejected from last Saturday’s 41-19 loss to BYU for targeting, was ruled out after a non-contact injury in the opening minute of the second quarter.

Arizona allowed its most first-half points since Nov. 5, 2022 against Utah (also 28).

