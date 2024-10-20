Arizona football will host the West Virginia Mountaineers at 4 p.m. MST on Saturday with an FS1 TV slot, the Big 12 Conference announced Sunday.

The Wildcats (3-4, 1-3) will enter the matchup on a three-game losing streak. They were most recently blown out at home by Colorado, 34-7, on Saturday.

Arizona coach Brent Brennan said the team’s woes are “100 percent my fault” and the amount of player injuries is “rare air” for him to navigate, as reported by ABC15’s Matt Reynoldson on X.

One of those many piling-up injuries was junior linebacker Jacob Manu, who was sidelined in the second quarter with a non-contact injury.

Star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has been held without a touchdown in all six games since a 304-yard, four-touchdown performance in the season opener.

The Mountaineers (3-4, 2-2) are also coming off a blowout loss at home, falling to No. 17 Kansas State, 45-18. West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene threw two interceptions that led to touchdowns for the second straight week.

Greene, running back Jahiem White and offensive lineman Wyatt Milum did not play in the second half. Coach Neal Brown said after the game he believed four players sustained head injuries but didn’t link them to anyone specific.

“We’ve got a beat-up locker room, probably the most injuries I can remember in a first half,” Brown said.

West Virginia was limited to 63 total yards in the second half.

Backup quarterback Nicco Marchiol went 6 of 13 for 58 yards and a touchdown in Greene’s absence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

