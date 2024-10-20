Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Former ASU and current 49ers WR Ricky Pearsall makes NFL debut 50 days after being shot in chest

Oct 20, 2024, 4:36 PM

Ricky Pearsall #14 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chie...

Ricky Pearsall #14 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


RELATED STORIES

Former Arizona State Sun Devil and current 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall made his NFL debut Sunday, 50 days after he was shot through the chest during an attempted robbery in San Francisco.

Pearsall finished with three receptions for 21 yards on five targets as the Kansas City Chiefs topped the 49ers 28-18.

With 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings out with a hip injury and Deebo Samuel active but under the weather, it was important for San Francisco to get Pearsall into the lineup alongside fellow former Sun Devil receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Samuel played just four snaps Sunday before being ruled out with an illness and Aiyuk later went down late in the second quarter with a knee injury and did not return.

The No. 31 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Pearsall was targeted for the first time with 1:35 left in the second quarter but former Perry High School quarterback Brock Purdy threw well over Pearsall’s head.

On the very next play, Purdy found Pearsall for the rookie’s first career reception, a six-yard completion.

Aiyuk’s knee injury came just moments later. The former Sun Devil was carted off the field just moments after making a brief stop in the Medical Evaluation Tent.

Early in the fourth quarter, Purdy threw incomplete to Pearsall again, this time underthrowing the former Corona Del Sol standout.

On the 49ers’ final drive of the game, Purdy connected with Pearsall for a nine-yard gain on an out route.

Pearsall’s third catch of the day came four plays later for a six-yard gain to set up a Purdy rushing touchdown. The 49ers then went for two, but Purdy threw incomplete to Pearsall.

Arizona State Football

ASU coach Kenny Dillingham, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy...

Damon Allred

Big 12 announces Week 10 TV, times for Arizona-UCF, ASU-Oklahoma State football

Fans watching Arizona and ASU football on Nov. 2 won't have to change the channel as their respective games run back-to-back on FS1.

1 day ago

ASU coach Kenny Dillingham...

Damon Allred

Dillingham clarifies ‘unacceptable’ postgame comments on ASU football’s kicking game

Kenny Dillingham said his comments on the ASU kicking game were "unacceptable" because of the negative impact it had on kicker Ian Hershey.

1 day ago

Ricky Pearsall #14 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chie...

Arizona Sports

Former ASU and current 49ers WR Ricky Pearsall makes NFL debut 50 days after being shot in chest

Former Arizona State and current 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall made his NFL debut Sunday, 50 days after he was shot through the chest.

2 days ago

Oregon coach Dan Lanning...

Associated Press

AP Top 25: ASU, Arizona get no votes after losses, Oregon becomes fourth team ranked No. 1

Neither ASU nor Arizona picked up votes in the AP Top 25 after losses on Saturday, and Oregon moved up to claim the top spot.

2 days ago

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham talks to his players as the come off the field during the...

David Veenstra

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham apologizes for postgame comments about kicking game

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham apologized for his postgame comments on the kicking game after Saturday's 24-14 loss at Cincinnati.

3 days ago

ASU K Ian Hershey...

Damon Allred

Got a leg? Dillingham says Arizona State to hold open tryouts at kicker on Monday

Open tryouts at kicker are coming Monday for Arizona State students, head coach Kenny Dillingham said after a loss at Cincinnati.

3 days ago

Former ASU and current 49ers WR Ricky Pearsall makes NFL debut 50 days after being shot in chest