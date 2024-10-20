Former Arizona State Sun Devil and current 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall made his NFL debut Sunday, 50 days after he was shot through the chest during an attempted robbery in San Francisco.

Pearsall finished with three receptions for 21 yards on five targets as the Kansas City Chiefs topped the 49ers 28-18.

With 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings out with a hip injury and Deebo Samuel active but under the weather, it was important for San Francisco to get Pearsall into the lineup alongside fellow former Sun Devil receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Samuel played just four snaps Sunday before being ruled out with an illness and Aiyuk later went down late in the second quarter with a knee injury and did not return.

The No. 31 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Pearsall was targeted for the first time with 1:35 left in the second quarter but former Perry High School quarterback Brock Purdy threw well over Pearsall’s head.

On the very next play, Purdy found Pearsall for the rookie’s first career reception, a six-yard completion.

Aiyuk’s knee injury came just moments later. The former Sun Devil was carted off the field just moments after making a brief stop in the Medical Evaluation Tent.

Not good.. Aiyuk with the nasty leg injury. #KCvsSF pic.twitter.com/Ot6sAeng4N — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) October 20, 2024

Brandon Aiyuk now has been carted to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/oakOEAhS60 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 20, 2024

Early in the fourth quarter, Purdy threw incomplete to Pearsall again, this time underthrowing the former Corona Del Sol standout.

On the 49ers’ final drive of the game, Purdy connected with Pearsall for a nine-yard gain on an out route.

Ricky Pearsall with a good catch on an out route for a 1st down. #FTTB #49ers pic.twitter.com/LMC9gb353a — Stay Faithful (@StayFaithfulVIP) October 20, 2024

Pearsall’s third catch of the day came four plays later for a six-yard gain to set up a Purdy rushing touchdown. The 49ers then went for two, but Purdy threw incomplete to Pearsall.

