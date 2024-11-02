PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals have elevated defensive lineman Ben Stille to the active roster on Saturday ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

This marks the third week in a row Stille has been brought up from the practice squad. Stille brings depth to the Cardinals’ defensive line with Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones on injured reserve and rookie Darius Robinson ruled out for Sunday’ game despite being activated off the IR on Monday.

Stille, 26, went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Nebraska. The former Cornhusker has played in 17 games for four different teams (Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers). In 17 career games, Stille has 15 tackles and two sacks.

The Cardinals waived Stille on Aug. 27 before he was re-signed to the practice squad. The Buccaneers signed him on Sept. 6, and he played in three games for Tampa Bay this season before being waived. Arizona re-signed Stille on Oct. 3.