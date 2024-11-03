Arizona Cardinals remain atop NFC West with win over Bears

GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals kept their win streak and NFC West lead rolling on Sunday behind an impressive 29-9 victory over No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears.

Before Sunday, Chicago’s defense hadn’t allowed more than 21 points to an opposing team.

“We talked about it last night to star your role,” head coach Jonathan Gannon said postgame. “Whatever your role is, everyone’s the same. Everyone is the exact same no matter your role. Everyone has the same importance to the team. I thought guys starred their role.”

Arizona saw contributions across the board through Sunday’s win, with Trey Benson, Emari Demercado and Trey McBride all finding the end zone for the first time in 2024. James Conner meanwhile registered his fourth 100-yard game of the season.

As for quarterback Kyler Murray, the franchise signal caller kept the ball away from any Chicago defenders as he threw for 154 yards on 13-of-20 passing (65%).

“I think when the run game’s going like that, (offensive coordinator Drew Petzing’s) going to feature the run,” Gannon said. “He’d be the first to tell you this to keep handing it off. I thought (Murray) made some big-time plays in there. A couple conversions on third down, a couple of the out-of-pocket action game went for explosives. He’s playing really good football right now for us. That’s what we need him to keep doing.”

Arizona also kept its goal-to-go streak alive with a pair of touchdowns. It is now 13-for-13 in those situations on the year.

Defensively, Arizona brought the pressure against a porous Chicago offensive line with a season-high six sacks and a handful of quarterback hits. It was an especially big day for rookie pass rusher Xavier Thomas, who had a career high 1.5 sacks.

Arizona also saw its third-down issues somewhat improve with a 42% (5-for-12) conversion rate on the afternoon before Clayton Tune took over for Murray. The same couldn’t be said for Chicago, which ended with a 21.4% (3-for-14) mark.

The away team was also 2-for-4 (50%) on fourth down.

Current divisional standings after Cardinals W

With the win, Arizona moves to 5-4 on the year and remains firmly atop the division.

Even if the Seattle Seahawks pull it off against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, Arizona is still first in the NFC West thanks to their perfect 2-0 division record.

