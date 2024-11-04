Close
Devin Booker takes home Western Conference Player of the Week

Nov 4, 2024, 1:52 PM

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns...

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns celebrates his jumper during a 125-119 Suns win over the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome on October 31, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


ArizonaSports.com lead editor

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker helped his team to a 3-0 record to earn him Western Conference Player of the Week for games spanning Oct. 28-Nov. 3.

He averaged 33.7 points, 6.3 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals over that week’s span and shot 48.4% from the field.

It’s Booker’s 10th such honor in his career in his 10th season, last winning the weekly award in late January.

Phoenix is now 5-1 with the Philadelphia 76ers next up on Monday night.

Booker led the team in scoring to help him win the weekly award after teammate Kevin Durant led the Suns’ scorers in each of the first three games of the year.

Booker hit 40 points against the Los Angeles Clippers on Halloween to set a new individual scoring record at the newly debuted Intuit Dome. He had 33 points the game prior at home against the Los Angeles Lakers before scoring 28 Saturday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell won the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award by averaging 25.3 points and 4.3 assists per game on 50.6% shooting from the floor.

Devin Booker takes home Western Conference Player of the Week