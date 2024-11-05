The Indianapolis Colts claimed waived defensive back Darren Hall on Tuesday after he was waived by the Arizona Cardinals a day prior.

Arizona also announced Tuesday it released receiver Chris Moore from the practice squad.

The 31-year-old had appeared in 27 offensive snaps before he was cut from the 53-man roster, which coincided with the return of receiver Zay Jones. The Cardinals thereafter re-signed Moore to the practice squad.

Hall had played in four of the last five games, but his release came as the Cardinals announced a trade with the Denver Broncos for outside linebacker Baron Browning, who has a chance to make an impact with his versatility.

Hall was mostly a special teams player for Arizona, seeing his first seven defensive snaps of the season on Sunday during the Cardinals’ 29-9 win over the Chicago Bears, per PFF.

His lone tackle with the Cardinals came in Week 8 during Arizona’s 28-27 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Hall entered the year with 72 tackles including three for a loss, one sack, one fumble forced and six passes defensed across 10 starts in 31 games during his first two NFL seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Last year, Hall had two stints on the Colts’ practice squad before signing a futures contract with Arizona after the season and eventually making the team.

The Cardinals have five cornerbacks remaining on the 53-man roster: Kei’Trel Clark, Max Melton, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Starling Thomas V and Garrett Williams.