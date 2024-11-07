Close
What could D-backs free agents Christian Walker, Joc Pederson make on next contracts?

Nov 7, 2024, 7:45 AM

Christian Walker #53 of the Arizona Diamondbacks high fives Joc Pederson #3 after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on March 29, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

Major League Baseball free agency is here, as are plentiful team predictions and contract projections for notable free agents such as first baseman Christian Walker and designated hitter Joc Pederson.

Walker and Pederson headline the Arizona Diamondbacks’ class of free agents, a group that also includes Randal Grichuk, Josh Bell, Paul Sewald and Kevin Newman.

The veteran first baseman is expected to be a hot commodity as the game’s best defender at his position and a consistent power threat coming off three straight very good seasons.

Now that the World Series is more than five days past us, free agents are able to negotiate and sign with any team.

As the stove begins to heat up, let’s look at contract projections for Walker and Pederson, who are expected to make the most money of Arizona’s free agents this winter.

Christian Walker contract projections

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel: 3 years, $57 million

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden: 3 years, $72 million

The Athletic’s Keith Law: 2 years, $44 million

MLB Trade Rumors: 3 years, $60 million

FanGraphs’ Ben Clemens: 3 yards, $51 million

Teams to watch: Diamondbacks, Astros, Red Sox, Yankees, Mets

The Diamondbacks extended the qualifying offer to Walker guaranteeing draft compensation should he depart. Walker is coming off three straight Gold Glove Awards, and he hit 95 homers with an .813 OPS over the past three seasons. That combination of defense and hitting led to the veteran amassing 11.4 bWAR in that span, which ranks fifth among MLB first basemen.

Projections seem dubious Walker would land a deal beyond three seasons because he will turn 34 years old at the start of next year, but his annual salary is expected to reach or eclipse $20 million.

Pete Alonso is the top free agent at first base, but Walker is on the next step down. Paul Goldschmidt, Anthony Rizzo and Carlos Santana are other notable free agents at the position.

Joc Pederson contract projections

McDaniel: 1 year, $15 million

Bowden: 2 years, $26 million

Law: 1 year, $16 million

MLB trade rumors: 2 years, $24 million

Clemens: 1 year, $14 million

Teams to watch: Diamondbacks, Rangers, Mets, Royals, Nationals

Pederson declined a $14 million mutual option, taking a $3 million buyout. The 32-year-old gave the Diamondbacks all they could ask for from a platoon designated hitter brought in to crush righties.

Pederson hit 23 home runs and produced a .908 OPS with the Diamondbacks. He did not play an inning of defense but still managed 2.9 bWAR.

