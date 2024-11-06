New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared a glowing review of Cardinals safety Budda Baker on Tuesday, comparing him to some of the best defensive backs in recent memory.

Rodgers, who joined The Pat McAfee Show for his weekly segment, is preparing to face Baker and the Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. He couldn’t help but smile when bringing up the tape on No. 3.

“I gotta admit, I wanna throw this guy some love. You watch film of your opponents and certain guys, but watching Budda Baker on film, that’s impressive,” Rodgers said.

“He’s a really impressive guy. He does so many different things. He shows up all over the place. He lines up in different spots, he’s running all over the place, he’s a phenomenal tackler, he throws his body around. … I’m excited for the challenge but I have a ton of respect for his game.”

“I’ve been watching the Cardinals film and Budda Baker is really impressive.. He shows up all over the place and he’s a phenomenal tackler” ~ @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/9oWZoRMnUc — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 5, 2024

Rodgers called Baker a game-wrecker, pointing out several examples in Arizona’s win over the Miami Dolphins where the safety shut down potential big plays.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback likened Baker’s game most closely to Bob Sanders, a two-time All-Pro safety with the Indianapolis Colts during the Peyton Manning era.

“He reminds me — and I wanna say this with a ton of respect because I used to love this guy — Bob Sanders,” Rodgers said. “Bob was such a wild man out there. He was not the biggest dude but he threw himself around. He always was around the pile, big hits, great tackler. Baker is a special player. He’s fun to watch on film and he’s definitely a guy you got to be aware of.

“There’s a few secondary guys over the years where you’re like, I gotta know where this guy is at before the snap. (Troy) Polamalu was always like that, Ed Reed was always like that. (Charles Woodson) I felt like was always that kind of guy, Ronde Barber was that kinda guy, Harrison Smith in Minnesota forever cause he’s such a great disguiser and all over the place. Budda is one of those guys you gotta know where he’s at.”

Rodgers has only faced Baker twice and not since 2021 while the signal caller was with the Green Bay Packers.

Baker is having a terrific season, as he is second in the NFL with 91 tackles with four tackles for loss and a pair of passes defensed. He leads the NFL with 58 solo tackles.

The Cardinals will attempt to extend their winning streak to four games on Sunday, while the Jets are coming off a Thursday Night Football victory over the Houston Texans.

Rodgers and company are looking to hang onto faint playoff hopes at 3-6, and the Cardinals’ defense, Rodgers said, has proven itself a challenge led by Baker.

“You can’t help when you’re watching the film to be drawn to No. 3. because he’s dynamic,” Rodgers said.

Follow @alexjweiner