Arizona State football was ranked in The Associated Press’ Top 25 poll for the first time in three years following its 24-14 win at Kansas State on Saturday.

ASU was slotted at No. 21, the first time the Sun Devils have been ranked since Week 7 in 2021, and the first time the program has appeared in the Top 25 under head coach Kenny Dillingham.

The Sun Devils also earned a place in this week’s Coaches Poll, landing at No. 22.

Last week, ASU narrowly missed cracking the Top 25 following its 35-31 win over UCF. The Sun Devils received 35 votes which put them second among teams just outside the rankings.

Arizona State also received 39 votes after its win against Utah on Oct. 11.

The Sun Devils (8-2, 5-2) host No. 14 BYU on Saturday, as the Cougars slid seven spots following their loss at home versus Kansas on Saturday.

A win on Saturday would see ASU’s first undefeated home season since 2004.

Should the Sun Devils win out, they would nearly guarantee a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game on Dec. 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The conference has four teams ranked in the AP poll between No. 14 BYU, No. 16 Colorado, No. 21 Arizona State and No. 22 Iowa State.

Oregon remained the No. 1 team in poll for the fifth straight week, while Ohio State, Texas, Penn State and Indiana rounded out the top five for the second straight week.

AP Top 25 Oregon (62) Ohio State Texas Penn State Indiana Notre Dame Alabama Georgia Ole Miss Tennessee Miami Boise State SMU BYU Texas A&M Colorado Clemson Army South Carolina Tulane Arizona State Iowa State UNLV Illinois Washington State Others receiving votes: Missouri 56, Memphis 38, Kansas St. 36, Syracuse 21, Louisville 15, Pittsburgh 6, LSU 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Vanderbilt 4, Colorado St. 2, Duke 2, James Madison 2, Georgia Tech 1. When do the College Football Playoff rankings come out? The College Football Playoff rankings show can be watched on Tuesday at 5 p.m. MST on ESPN. It will be the third weekly playoff rankings show before the committee’s final reveal on Dec. 8. ASU football’s remaining schedule Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. No. 14 BYU Cougars – 1:30 p.m. MST (ESPN) Saturday, Nov. 30 at Arizona Wildcats – TBD ASU and BYU will kick off at 1:30 p.m. MST on Nov. 23. Listen to play-by-play coverage on 98.7 FM, the Arizona Sports app or ArizonaSports.com.

