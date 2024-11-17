Close
ASU football ranked in AP Top 25 poll for first time in 3 years after win over Kansas State

Nov 17, 2024, 12:23 PM

Running back Cam Skattebo #4 of the ASU Sun Devils runs up field past linebacker Rex Van Wyhe #28 o...

Running back Cam Skattebo #4 of the Arizona State Sun Devils runs up field past linebacker Rex Van Wyhe #28 of the Kansas State Wildcats in the first half at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on November 16, 2024 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

(Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona State football was ranked in The Associated Press’ Top 25 poll for the first time in three years following its 24-14 win at Kansas State on Saturday.

ASU was slotted at No. 21, the first time the Sun Devils have been ranked since Week 7 in 2021, and the first time the program has appeared in the Top 25 under head coach Kenny Dillingham.

The Sun Devils also earned a place in this week’s Coaches Poll, landing at No. 22.

Last week, ASU narrowly missed cracking the Top 25 following its 35-31 win over UCF. The Sun Devils received 35 votes which put them second among teams just outside the rankings.

Arizona State also received 39 votes after its win against Utah on Oct. 11.

The Sun Devils (8-2, 5-2) host No. 14 BYU on Saturday, as the Cougars slid seven spots following their loss at home versus Kansas on Saturday.

A win on Saturday would see ASU’s first undefeated home season since 2004.

Should the Sun Devils win out, they would nearly guarantee a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game on Dec. 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The conference has four teams ranked in the AP poll between No. 14 BYU, No. 16 Colorado, No. 21 Arizona State and No. 22 Iowa State.

Oregon remained the No. 1 team in poll for the fifth straight week, while Ohio State, Texas, Penn State and Indiana rounded out the top five for the second straight week.

AP Top 25

  1. Oregon (62)
  2. Ohio State
  3. Texas
  4. Penn State
  5. Indiana
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Alabama
  8. Georgia
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Tennessee
  11. Miami
  12. Boise State
  13. SMU
  14. BYU
  15. Texas A&M
  16. Colorado
  17. Clemson
  18. Army
  19. South Carolina
  20. Tulane
  21. Arizona State
  22. Iowa State
  23. UNLV
  24. Illinois
  25. Washington State

Others receiving votes: Missouri 56, Memphis 38, Kansas St. 36, Syracuse 21, Louisville 15, Pittsburgh 6, LSU 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Vanderbilt 4, Colorado St. 2, Duke 2, James Madison 2, Georgia Tech 1.

When do the College Football Playoff rankings come out?

The College Football Playoff rankings show can be watched on Tuesday at 5 p.m. MST on ESPN.  It will be the third weekly playoff rankings show before the committee’s final reveal on Dec. 8.

ASU football’s remaining schedule

Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. No. 14 BYU Cougars – 1:30 p.m. MST (ESPN)

Saturday, Nov. 30 at Arizona Wildcats – TBD

ASU and BYU will kick off at 1:30 p.m. MST on Nov. 23. Listen to play-by-play coverage on 98.7 FM, the Arizona Sports app or ArizonaSports.com.

