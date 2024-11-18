The future of the Dallas Wings got a lot brighter as the franchise won the WNBA draft lottery on Sunday and with it the chance to draft UConn star Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 pick.

Bueckers, who is the consensus No. 1 pick, has had her career at UConn derailed by injuries. She was the first freshman to win AP Player of the Year before getting injured her sophomore season. She is healthy now and has No. 2 UConn undefeated in the early part of the season.

Other top players who could be eligible to be drafted include Kiki Iriafen of USC, Olivia Miles of Notre Dame and Lauren Betts of UCLA.

The Wings had a 22.7% chance to win the lottery.

The Phoenix Mercury, who traded last year’s first-round pick for star Kahleah Copper, will select at 12th and 19th overall.

The Los Angeles Sparks, who had the highest chance at 44% to get the top choice, will pick second. The Sparks chose second last year also as well as fourth in the draft.

The Chicago Sky will pick third. There was no way they could get the No. 1 pick because of a trade with Dallas in 2023 that allowed the Wings to swap picks with the Sky.

Washington, which last won the lottery in 1999, will pick fourth.

The expansion Golden State Valkyries will draft fifth. The league will hold an expansion draft on Dec. 6 for Golden State to choose players for its roster from the other WNBA teams.

The rest of the first round will be Washington picking sixth after acquiring the pick from Atlanta. Defending champion New York goes seventh after trading for the pick with Phoenix. Indiana and Seattle are the next two.

Chicago, after acquiring the pick from Connecticut, will also pick 10th. Minnesota and Phoenix close out the first round. The Las Vegas Aces ′ first-round pick was rescinded due to violations of league rules.

The Indiana Fever won the lottery the past two years and selected Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark — the last two Rookie of the Year winners.

The 2025 WNBA draft is scheduled for April 14.

2025 WNBA Draft order: Where do the Phoenix Mercury pick?

First Round

1. Dallas Wings

2. Los Angeles Sparks

3. Chicago Sky

4. Washington Mystics

5. Golden State Valkyries

6. Washington Mystics (from Atlanta via Dallas)

7. New York Liberty (swap options with Phoenix)

8. Indiana Fever

9. Seattle Storm

10. Chicago Sky (from Connecticut)

11. Minnesota Lynx

12. Phoenix Mercury

Second Round

13. Los Angeles Sparks

14. Dallas Wings

15. Minnesota Lynx (from Chicago)

16. Las Vegas Aces (from Washington)

17. Golden State Valkyries

18. Atlanta Dream

19. Phoenix Mercury

20. Indiana Fever

21. Seattle Storm

22. Las Vegas Aces

23. Washington Mystics (from Connecticut)

24. Minnesota Lynx

25. Connecticut Sun (from New York via Chicago)

Third Round

26. Los Angeles Sparks

27. Dallas Wings

28. Los Angeles Sparks (from Chicago)

29. Seattle Storm (from Washington)

30. Golden State Valkyries

31. Dallas Wings (from Atlanta)

32. Washington Mystics (from Phoenix)

33. Indiana Fever

34. Seattle Storm

35. Las Vegas Aces

36. Atlanta Dream (from Connecticut)

37. Minnesota Lynx

38. New York Liberty

