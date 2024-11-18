Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

ASU’s Jordyn Tyson wins Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for monster KSU outing

Nov 18, 2024, 11:40 AM | Updated: 3:37 pm

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson’s rise late this season has helped the Sun Devils push for a potential conference championship. On Monday, his latest performance earned the ASU wideout the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honor for his 176-yard outburst against Kansas State.

Tyson’s developing production on the other end of Sun Devil quarterback Sam Leavitt’s passes came out in a 24-14 win that sets up a ranked-on-ranked battle as No. 21 Arizona State hosts No. 14 BYU in Tempe this Saturday.

Leavitt won his third Big 12 Newcomer of the Week award this season and second in a row after he completed 21 of 34 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas. He added five carries for 42 rushing yards.

But it’s Tyson who has benefitted most as the Sun Devils have followed the season-long rushing success from running back Cam Skattebo to develop the passing game.

Tyson, who sat out last year after transferring from Colorado, has strung together six games of 76 or more receiving yards. He’s scored touchdowns in five of his last six games and has multiple scores in three of those outings.

With two games to play this season, the sophomore wideout has 58 receptions for 833 yards and nine touchdowns.

His 176 yards in a single game were the most since current San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk tallied 196 yards against Washington State in 2019.

