The West Coast Conference said it filed a breach of contract lawsuit Wednesday against Grand Canyon University for not paying entrance and withdrawal fees when GCU pivoted from joining the WCC to the Mountain West Conference.

“The purpose of a legal contract is to put the force of law behind agreements between parties,” West Coast Conference commissioner Stu Jackson said in a release. “We have a fully executed legally binding agreement between the West Coast Conference and Grand Canyon University that outlines its financial terms and obligations. By redefining their position, Grand Canyon University attempts to avoid their obligations in the contract.”

The lawsuit was filed by Womble Bond Dickinson LLP in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

According to the WCC release, the fees “each were due within 30 days” of the Antelopes’ withdrawal notice.

The West Coast Conference added that Grand Canyon University president Brian Mueller signed a binding agreement on May 9 of this year for the university to leave the WAC for the WCC starting in July 2025.

Grand Canyon paid its first portion of an entrance fee to join the WCC before the school did an about-face months later, accepting an MWC invite.

Per the terms of that agreement, GCU owed more of the entrance fee it still has not paid. In addition, Grand Canyon did not pay the exit fee, according to the WCC.

“Grand Canyon University has indicated to the West Coast Conference that it does not intend to pay the remainder of its entrance fee or the withdrawal fee,” the West Coast Conference release said.

GCU’s WAC exit pivoted from WCC to MWC

Grand Canyon announced on Nov. 4 that it accepted an invitation to the Mountain West Conference.

The school said it will join the Mountain West no later than July 1, 2026, and as early as the second quarter of 2025.

The Phoenix-based university accepted an invitation to the West Coast Conference earlier this year, with membership set to begin on July 1, 2025. Basketball powerhouse Gonzaga announced last month it would leave the WCC for the rebuilding Pac-12, which poached Boise State, San Diego State Fresno State, Utah State and Colorado State from the Mountain West.

“We are incredibly appreciative of the Mountain West Conference’s interest in Grand Canyon and their recognition of the value we bring to its membership,” Mueller said in a press release.

“Lope Nation has grown first and foremost because of the innovative strategies and creative delivery models that enable us to provide cutting-edge academic programs both on our campus and across the country. That has created a tremendous amount of momentum that benefits our athletic programs.”

GCU does not field a football team, and that is not changing with this announcement.

The Mountain West announced the Antelopes will compete in women’s basketball, cross country, golf, indoor and outdoor track and field, soccer, softball, swim and dive, tennis and volleyball, along with men’s basketball, baseball, cross country, golf, indoor and outdoor track and field and tennis.

The Lopes’ softball, baseball, men’s basketball and men’s volleyball teams all earned wins during NCAA Tournament games in the past year.

The men’s basketball team under head coach Bryce Drew won the program’s first NCAA tournament game, defeating Saint Mary’s to advance to the Round of 32. They previously won the WAC’s regular season and tournament championships. Defending WAC Player of the Year Tyon Grant-Foster is back, as well.

The baseball and softball teams each won two games at their respective regionals.

“Grand Canyon is a tremendous addition to the Mountain West. We are excited to expand our footprint into the city of Phoenix and the state of Arizona,” conference commissioner Gloria Nevarez said in the release.

“Grand Canyon has been on an upward trajectory both academically and athletically for the past decade, and its addition to the league will enhance the competition across the Mountain West as we strive to earn NCAA postseason bids and compete for national championships.”

