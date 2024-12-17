Kalyn McLeod cared for others as an elementary school student, so much so that it frustrated her that volunteer opportunities had an age minimum. So she did something about it.

In the fifth grade, she started an Elementary Service Club at her school. Seven years later and now a senior at Horizon Honors Secondary School, she still advises the club that has empowered youngsters to get involved in helping others. That’s among her many, many other responsibilities and volunteer commitments that she holds today.

“I got the message I was too young to make a difference, too young to help people,” she said. “Service wasn’t available to me, so I decided I was going to make it available.”

McLeod has done that and more.

That’s why she is a candidate to win the Arizona Sports Character Counts Scholarship, presented by Parker & Sons.

She is a state-qualifying swimmer and has served in leadership positions in the Pre-Med Club, Wilderness Club, Key Club and student council. She’s also editor in chief for the school newspaper and an editor for the yearbook staff.

More than that: She is a member of the National Honor Society and National Charity League with more than 900 hours of time spent helping organizations like the American Heart Association, St. Mary’s Food Bank, Paz de Cristo, Aris Foundation and Treasures 4 Teachers.

The most meaningful volunteer work, at least in terms of changing McLeod’s approach, was through volunteer time at Lost Our Home Pet Rescue.

“I really found my purpose freshman year volunteering at Lost Our Home Pet Rescue,” she said. “That year I really struggled with my mental health feeling like I had no purpose in the world. The dogs at Lost Our Home gave me a purpose. They didn’t care what I looked like, what my grades were, if I was popular. They only cared that I was there.

“If I can just make one dog’s life better by walking them or playing with them or helping them get adopted, then I’m doing enough. I now apply that philosophy to all my volunteer work.”

McLeod, who has fund-raised about $10,000 for the American Heart Association, has built awareness for the organization and heart health. It’s a passion she developed after a heart condition required her to receive a pacemaker when she was little.

She has been celebrated for those contributions, her volunteer time for a book drive on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and by the Tempe Coalition to Reduce Underage Drinking and Drug Use.

McLeod plans to head to Northern Arizona University to pursue a degree in microbiology. She hopes to parlay that into a career as a veterinarian.

