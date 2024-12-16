GCU basketball drops back-and-forth game to Louisiana Tech

RUSTON (AP) — Louisiana Tech earned a 74-66 victory against GCU basketball on Monday night after Sean Newman Jr. scored a game-high 25 points.

The Antelopes (6-4) were led by JaKobe Coles, who posted 19 points, two steals and three blocks. Duke Brennan added 13 points and seven rebounds for Grand Canyon, and Lok Wur also had 11 points.

Daniel Batcho scored 19 points while going 8-for-11 from the floor with seven rebounds and three blocks for the Bulldogs (10-2). Amaree Abram went 6-for-10 from the field to finish with 15 points.

Newman scored 12 points in the first half and Louisiana Tech went into the break trailing 33-32. GCU fell behind 13-2 out of the gate but climbed back in.

Louisiana Tech went on a 12-0 run in the second half to make it 59-46 with 7:57 remaining, although the ‘Lopes did not go away once again.

GCU cut its deficit to 65-64 with 3:10 remaining, aided by clutch 3-pointers from Wur and Caleb Shaw followed by a tough slam by Wur off an offensive rebound.

LÖK WUR GOES TOP FLUR. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/o43bV8XI2h — Grand Canyon Men’s Basketball (@GCU_MBB) December 17, 2024

From there it was all Louisiana Tech, as Newman scored seven points in the final three minutes to close out GCU.

Grand Canyon has dropped two straight games after its four-game winning streak. Georgia picked up a neutral site win over GCU on Saturday.

The Antelopes return home Thursday at 7 p.m. to take on Chicago State.

