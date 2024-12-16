Arizona football landed three-star 2025 quarterback recruit and former Purdue commit Sawyer Anderson, the signal-caller announced Monday on social media.

The Dallas native reopened his recruitment after coaching changes at Purdue, a program that fired offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and head coach Ryan Walters this fall.

Arizona hired Seth Doege last week to be its next offensive coordinator, and Doege previously worked closely with Harrell at USC and Purdue. Doege, also a Texas native, evidently got to work quickly adding talent to the quarterbacks room.

247 Sports composite ranked Anderson 64th among quarterbacks in his class. He also received offers from Miami, Colorado and Arizona State.

Anderson won three state titles at Parish Episcopal School and threw for 5,134 yards and 49 touchdowns as a senior in 2024, according to MaxPreps. He also ran for 432 yards on 69 carries, scoring six times on the ground.

He set the Dallas-area record for career passing yards with 14,674, according to MaxPreps. He also comes from a football family, as his grandfather, Donny Anderson, was a two-time Super Bowl champion for the Green Bay Packers.

Anderson is the second 2025 quarterback recruit to commit to Arizona after three-star Luke Haugo from Higley. Starting quarterback Noah Fifita is still on the roster after his redshirt sophomore campaign and is considered a priority for the program going into next season.

Follow @alexjweiner