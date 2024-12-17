The Arizona Cardinals will face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Dec. 28, after being flexed into an NFL Network broadcast night window.

Kickoff for the Cardinals’ second-to-last game of the 2024 schedule is set for 6:15 p.m. MST.

The game will cap a day that also features the Los Angeles Chargers facing the New England Patriots (11 p.m. MST) and the Denver Broncos visiting the Cincinnati Bengals (2 p.m. MST). Both those games will also air on NFL Network and the NFL+ stream.

Locally in Arizona, the Cardinals-Rams game will also air on 12 News.

Arizona (7-7) will first visit the Carolina Panthers for an 11 a.m. game on FOX this Sunday.

The Cardinals are currently in third place in the NFC West but are only a game off the Rams (8-6) in the standings. The Seattle Seahawks are also 8-6 and own a tiebreaker with two wins over Arizona this year.

The Rams would lose any tiebreaker against the Cardinals if Arizona can win on Dec. 28 since a game at State Farm Stadium went to the home team in Week 2.

The New York Times’ playoff simulator has the Rams holding a 72% chance of making the postseason, the Seahawks at 21% and the Cardinals at 7%.

Only considering Arizona’s results in the next two weeks, the Cardinals winning games at Carolina and at Los Angeles would improve their playoff odds to 37%.

