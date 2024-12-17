A familiar face is returning to the Arizona Diamondbacks, as Ildemaro Vargas has signed on for a third stint with the club, the Triple-A Reno Aces announced on Tuesday.

Vargas signed a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training. Just Baseball’s Aram Leighton first reported the details.

The 33-year-old last played for Arizona during the 2021 season and spent the past two-plus years with the Washington Nationals, where he won the club’s 2024 Heart and Hustle Award. He cleared outright waivers and elected free agency after the season.

The switch-hitter becomes an external candidate to fill an infield depth role after Kevin Newman’s departure — Newman signed with the Los Angeles Angels earlier this offseason.

Vargas plays all over the diamond, spending at least 50 innings at third base, shortstop, second base and left field last season — not relevant to Arizona, but he put together viral pitching moments in blowouts, including this 33 mph jump pitch:

2024 PitchingNinja Award for Silliest Pitch Release. 🤣🏆 Winner: Ildemaro Vargas's 33mph Floating Jumper pic.twitter.com/Tldojz8YlQ — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) November 27, 2024

He has never been a particularly impactful bat for extended stretches with a career .643 OPS and 17 home runs in 420 MLB games. He hit .310 with an .831 OPS through 31 contests last year before his production fell off (.612 season OPS). His strikeout rates are typically low, but he also has not slugged above .400 since 2019.

Vargas played for Arizona from 2017-20 and again in 2021 after stints with the Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates. His most productive year with Arizona was 2019, when he hit for a .712 OPS in 92 games.

He memorably lined a walk-off single in the 19th inning of a win against the St. Louis Cardinals in late September 2019, Arizona’s longest home game at Chase Field to date.

Ildemaro Vargas tied it in the 9th. Then he ended it in the 19th. #WALKOFF pic.twitter.com/KlTycNGQJG — MLB (@MLB) September 25, 2019

The Venezuelan-born player has stayed competitive during the winter throughout his career, playing for Cardenales de Lara in the Venezuelan Winter League (.815 OPS this year).

Diamondbacks’ need for utility infielder

The Diamondbacks have set starters along most of the infield with Eugenio Suarez at third, Geraldo Perdomo at shortstop and Ketel Marte at second base. First base remains a question with Christian Walker’s free agency.

Newman proved to be a valuable asset for the club last year with his capability to play shortstop, which came in hand when Perdomo suffered a torn meniscus.

Blaze Alexander is an internal candidate for major league infield depth after his rookie campaign. Alexander started the year hot, showing off his upside offensively before he cooled off as the league made its adjustments. His defense was suspect early, leading to Newman receiving more opportunities as Alexander worked to improve.

Top prospect and shortstop Jordan Lawlar is coming off an injury-riddled season and may need everyday reps in the minors to start 2025. Arizona also protected 25-year-old utility man Tim Tawa from the Rule 5 Draft, but he has not played a ton of shortstop throughout his minor league career.

