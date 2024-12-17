The New York Yankees have traded for first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs, their first major move for a hitter and one with possible ripple effects for Arizona Diamondbacks free agent Christian Walker.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported the trade for relief pitcher Cody Poteet, and USA Today’s Bob Nightengale added a key detail.

Bellinger is expected to play center field for New York, moving Aaron Judge over to right field. First base is still a question mark for the Bronx Bombers, albeit one with an internal solution now. Walker, Pete Alonso, Carlos Santana and Paul Goldschmidt remain unsigned as the top first basemen on the market.

The Cubs are also sending $5 million to New York, Passan reported, half of which will alleviate the cost of Bellinger’s $27.5 million salary for 2025 — he also has a $25 million player option for 2026.

The Yankees have been tied to Walker throughout the offseason for their clear need at the position and an impact bat in the wake of losing slugger Juan Soto to the New York Mets.

They’ve already signed left-handed pitcher Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million deal and traded for closer Devin Williams, so how much further they are willing to push the payroll will impact the decision to pursue Walker.

The Yankees and Diamondbacks are not the only suitors for Walker, as the Washington Nationals have engaged in talks with the three-time Gold Glover, according to insider Robert Murray. The Nationals have a talented young core headlined by James Wood and Dylan Crews, and they boast payroll flexibility with most of the team still in pre-arbitration.

The Seattle Mariners are another team interested in Walker, according to the Seattle Times.

Bellinger, a Valley native and Hamilton High School alum, heads to New York after he hit for a .751 OPS and 18 home runs last season in Chicago.

His father, Clay Bellinger, played for the Yankees from 1999-2001, winning two World Series with the club as a utility man — he went 0-for-2 in the 2001 World Series against Arizona.

The Diamondbacks attempted to acquire Bellinger in a deal for left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery earlier this offseason, according to Nightengale.

