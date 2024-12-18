Close
Cardinals open practice window for K Matt Prater, sign P Michael Palardy to roster

Dec 18, 2024, 10:21 AM | Updated: 10:57 am

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


ArizonaSports.com lead editor

Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater was designated to return from the injured reserve Wednesday, and his window to rejoin the active roster after rehabbing a knee injury will be open for the rest of the regular season.

“He’ll be out there kicking today,” Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon said. “We’ll see him out there booting it today.”

Arizona on Wednesday also signed punter Michael Palardy to the active roster from the practice squad after he filled in last week for the injured Blake Gillikin. Linebacker Keshawn Banks and running back Tony Jones Jr. were added to the practice squad.

Prater hasn’t appeared since a Sept. 29 loss against the Washington Commanders in Week 4. He was rehabbing a meniscus injury to his left knee, according to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss.

The 40-year-old Prater, who joined the Cardinals in 2021, started the season by hitting all six attempts before his injury. That included three hits from the 40- to 49-yard range and a 57-yard make in Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cardinals signed Chad Ryland to replace Prater during his recovery from the knee injury, and Ryland responded with three game-winning field goals in October to win the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month honor.

Overall, Ryland has hit 22 of 26 field goals, with three misses in the 40- to 49-yard range over the past four weeks. Ryland has made all 18 extra points.

The recent field goal misses could alleviate some controversy that appeared to be brewing had Prater returned sooner and taken back the starting kicker job.

Prater will be a free agent after this season.

