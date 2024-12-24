Texas and Arizona State came into this football season from very different standpoints.

The Longhorns had departed the Big 12 for the SEC and were seen as national championship favorites entering coach Steve Sarkisian’s fourth season. The Sun Devils entered the Big 12 with low external expectation and have earned their way into the College Football Playoff as conference champs.

As the two programs prepare for the Peach Bowl, Sarkisian made it clear his team is not taking the 14-point underdog Sun Devils for granted.

“I want to remind everybody, we were in that Big 12 what, 27 years? We won four (conference titles), okay? This is their first year in and they won a Big 12 championship,” Sarkisian said on a media Zoom call Monday.

“Like, it’s a really hard thing to do. They’re playing with a ton of confidence right now. The last two months, I think they’re playing as good football as anybody in the country, and that’s a credit to coach (Kenny) Dillingham and their staff. … They’ve gotten better and better as the year’s gone on, and it’s clear as day to see when you watch tape. So there’s a heck of a challenge for us.”

Texas won the Big 12 title game last season on its way out, but the Longhorns had not stood atop the rest of the conference since 2009 before then.

ASU has not faced a team ranked as highly as No. 5 Texas this season, although the Sun Devils have stepped up when facing top 25 opponents all year. ASU is 4-0 against teams that were in the top 25 at the time of each game and 2-0 versus currently ranked opponents BYU and Iowa State.

ASU would have to buck a trend that has started in the first expanded CFP, as the four favorites in the opening round won their respective games in routs.

Dillingham dismissed calling this game “David vs. Goliath” but he did not run from the underdogs label. He told his players they are going up against a team that has prepared for four years to win a national title, and he’s eager to see the team show its competitive fire at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“Our guys are excited to go be able to compete versus one of the blue bloods and compete versus one of the best teams in the country,” Dillingham said. “All you want is the opportunity to compete versus the best. I think any competitor, regardless of what you do, you want a chance to compete versus the very best. And if you don’t want to do that, then you’re not a competitor.

“I think that’s what our guys are excited for, is that opportunity.”

Sarkisian pointed to ASU’s ability to win the turnover battle and running back Cam Skattebo’s effectiveness when discussing the challenges ASU brings to the matchup. He said there are a lot of Skattebo fans in Texas. The Sun Devils enter the matchup sixth in college football in turnover margin with 14 takeaways and eight turnovers, while Skattebo finished fifth in the Heisman race with 2,074 scrimmage yards.

Dillingham, on the flip side, credited Texas’ entire defense, particularly the pass rush.

“It sounds like a boring answer, but they’re good,” Dillingham said. “They’re coached well, and when the ball hits their hands, they catch it. And then the pass rush, like I said, everything starts with impacting the quarterback.”

Texas is seventh in takeaways per game, has allowed the second fewest points per game and third fewest yards. Dillingham said the key to slowing down the UT offense starts with the run, which Georgia accomplished to win the SEC title game (31 yards). Easier said than done, as Texas turned around and ran for 292 yards against Clemson.

Kenny Dillingham's keys to facing Texas' offense in the Peach Bowl. pic.twitter.com/0uE0IAzkdB — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) December 23, 2024

Follow @alexjweiner