TEMPE — Like an ex who wants to show they’re better off after a breakup, the former Longhorns now making an impact with ASU can’t wait for the chance to get back at Texas in the Peach Bowl.

“That’s my dream,” defensive lineman Zac Swanson said of possibly facing Texas before the Longhorns beat Clemson to advance. “That’s a team who kicked me out and told me I was never gonna be good enough to play there, so that’s something that has been on my agenda for a while.”

A Valley native who this season has 16 tackles, two for a loss and a half-sack, Swanson said Texas told him if he wanted to stay in Austin, he might as well quit football and just go to school.

“It was probably the worst thing that was ever said to me, and it was just said so carelessly. Like they didn’t care it was changing my entire life,” he added. “But now being here and experiencing everything I’ve experienced here at home, it’s the best thing that could’ve ever happened to me.”

While Swanson harbors bad blood, safety Xavion Alford seems to have more positive memories.

“I view it as obviously just another game, but it would be very unique for me,” Alford said before Texas beat Clemson to advance. “It’ll be kind of funny seeing some of those familiar faces. … But it’d be a great feeling, especially after the game, you know, once we get the (win).”

Alford, who calls Thorpe Award winner Jahdae Barron a close friend, started his college career at Texas but initially signed to a defensive coach who was no longer there by the time he got there.

In Tempe, he has found a home where he’s among the leaders in tackles (82), interceptions (two) and defensive snaps (835).

In addition to the six players, which also include edge rushers Prince Dorbah and J’Mond Tapp along with wide receivers Troy Omeire and Jake Smith, cornerbacks coach Bryan Carrington was the Longhorns’ director of recruiting and helped sign star running back Bijan Robinson from Tucson Salpointe Catholic.

What is ASU coach Kenny Dillingham saying about the former Longhorns’ chance for revenge?

Kenny Dillingham emphasized a desire to not let these players get distracted by emotions they might have.

“If you’re not equally excited to play in the Peach Bowl with eight teams left in college football, then we got a problem,” Dillingham said at his press conference on Monday. “There should be no more level of excitement for who we play. Like, this is an opportunity that some people dream their entire life to have.

“So I would hope our guys that have that background have the same exact excitement, passion and belief as (the other players). I would hope it’s everybody focused on us being the best version of us and not those distractions.”

Dillingham said ASU has prioritized Texas as a recruiting base because it is a geographical center for the Big 12 and serves as the east counterpart to California on the west.

He also said it hasn’t shied away from repeat visits to Steve Sarkisian’s Texas because he knows it produces good players.

“The guys we’ve gotten from Texas and coach Sark’s program have been unbelievable,” Dillingham said in a joint Zoom with Sarkisian on Monday. “That may be why we’ve gone back to the well when some of their guys have hit the portal, is we know what we’re getting when we’re getting a guy from that program.

“That’s a guy who’s worked really hard, competed and been pushed. And those are the things that we like to bring in.”