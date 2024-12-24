The Phoenix Suns on Tuesday ruled out Devin Booker, Grayson Allen and Bol Bol for their Christmas Day game against the Denver Nuggets.

Booker is dealing with a left groin strain that kept him out of the last two losses, after which Phoenix said Booker would be reevaluated. Allen remains in concussion protocol while Bol has a left knee contusion and has not appeared in a game since Dec. 8.

Two-ways TyTy Washington Jr. and Collin Gillespie were also ruled out on G League assignments.

For Denver, guard Jamal Murray received a questionable designation due to a right ankle sprain. He played 41 minutes in an overtime win on Sunday. He is on pace to average fewer than 20 points per game for the first season since 2019-20.

Valley native and first-round pick DaRon Holmes II (right Achilles) and Vlatko Cancar (left knee) were both ruled out for the Nuggets as they continue injury rehabilitations.

What to know about Suns-Nuggets on Christmas

Wednesday will be the second of three matchups between the Western Conference foes this season, with Denver taking the first battle, 117-90, on Monday.

The Nuggets knocked the Suns out of the 2023 conference semifinals in six games, which was part of the first short stint with Kevin Durant in Phoenix.

Suns-Nuggets is the final game of the day, and Phoenix is a 3-point underdog as of Tuesday, per FanDuel.

Phoenix and Denver will tip off the final Christmas game of the day at 8:30 p.m. MST. Catch the action on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app or online.