Arizona State starting nickel Shamari Simmons had plenty of confidence in freshman Montana Warren to play in his place in the Peach Bowl during a press conference on Friday.

Simmons, who is is set to miss the first half of the Peach Bowl on New Years due to a targeting call in the Big 12 Championship game, expressed his support for Warren despite him only playing just 52 defensive snaps this season.

“Montana Warren is going to play my spot and I just know I’m fully confident in him,” Simmons said. “He hasn’t gotten that many snaps this season, but I just know his work ethic and the way he just prepares for the game, I know he’s gonna have a great game and I’m just here for him.”

Simmons said the team’s next-man-up mindset has prepared them for any adversity the team has faced throughout the year.

“Our motto has always been next man up,” Simmons said. “Montana has been working hard all year long. I’m here to support him and answer any questions he has. I’m Montana Warren’s number one fan. He’s very talented and he’s gonna be perfectly fine.”

Simmons isn’t the only one confident in Warren with ASU defensive coordinator Brian Ward also assured in the freshman’s ability to step up in Simmons’ absence. Ward said on Friday that Warren brings something different as a nickel when he is on the field.

“Our nickel position schematically is one of our more simpler positions and Montana actually brings some strengths to that position that maybe Shamari didn’t possess,” Ward said.

“Shamari obviously brings his own strengths and savviness and greatness and experience, whereas Montana is one of our best athletes on our team. So we think having him there, we’re going to be able to do some different things with him there.”

What should Montana Warren, ASU expect from Texas’ offense?

ASU’s defense will be tasked with with stopping Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and a Texas offense that ranks 15th in the nation, averaging 33.2 point per game this season.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers has led the way for the Longhorns, passing for 2,867 yards and 26 touchdowns in nine games this season. Texas’s offense also has seen freshman quarterback Arch Manning play in relief of Ewers. In nine games, Manning has thrown for 939 yards and nine touchdowns.

Ward said ASU’s defense is game planning for both quarterbacks in their preparation for the Peach Bowl.

The secondary will also be tasked with stopping junior receiver Matthew Golden, who led the Longhorns in touchdowns (8) and receiving yards (787) in 2024.

Isaiah Bond could potentially be another threat for ASU to look out for if he suits up as the junior has been dealing with an ankle injury. Bond caught 33 passes for 532 yards and scored six touchdowns for the Longhorns in 2024.

Tight end Gunnar Helm will be another top target to watch with the senior catching 55 passes for 688 yards and scoring six touchdowns in 2024. Helm led the way in receiving against Clemson, catching six passes for 77 yards and scoring a touchdown.

