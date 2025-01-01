Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ASU FOOTBALL

State of the Sun Devils podcast: Arizona State’s incredible season ends at the Peach Bowl

Jan 1, 2025, 8:30 PM

Jesse Morrison's Profile Picture

BY JESSE MORRISON


Arizona Sports

On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Damon Allred react to Arizona State football’s 39-31 double-overtime loss to Texas in the Peach Bowl.

RELATED STORIES

The Sun Devils’ season is over as they were eliminated from the College Football Playoff with the loss. ASU finished its season 11-3.

The Sun Devils forced overtime after trailing 24-8 in the fourth quarter. They had the Longhorns in a fourth-and-13 situation in the first overtime but Texas’ Quinn Ewers threw a touchdown to Matthew Golden to force a second overtime. After a Gunnar Helm touchdown to start the second overtime, Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt was intercepted and Texas advanced to the Cotton Bowl where it will face Ohio State.

Despite the defeat, Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo won the Peach Bowl Offensive MVP Award. Skattebo had 30 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw a touchdown pass and had 99 yards receiving. He set multiple team records in the game.

The Sun Devils begin their 2025 season on Aug. 30 when they host Northern Arizona in Tempe.

ASU Football

Texas WR Matthew Golden scores touchdown in first overtime vs. Arizona State (Jeremy Schnell/Arizon...

Kevin Zimmerman

Dillingham takes blame off Alford for ASU’s 4th-and-13 blitz call against Texas

ASU football coach Kenny Dillingham took blame away from Xavion Alford for a 4th-and-13 blitz play call that ended in a Texas touchdown.

5 hours ago

ASU running back Cam Skattebo celebrates at Jan. 1, 2025, in an Arizona State loss to Texas in the ...

Tyler Drake

ASU’s Kenny Dillingham thinks Cardinals should draft Cam Skattebo. Could they?

Always shoot your shot, especially when it centers around a difference maker like Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo.

7 hours ago

Sam Leavitt...

Alex Weiner

Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt after Peach Bowl: ‘We’ll be back’

Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini said he is confident quarterback Sam Leavitt is a generational Sun Devils player.

11 hours ago

Referee Larry Smith reviewing a play during the Texas Longhorns versus ASU College Football Playoff...

Kevin Zimmerman

Big 12 commissioner seeks clarity on targeting calls after ASU’s loss to Texas

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said he is addressing a targeting non-call late in ASU's Peach Bowl loss to Texas.

1 day ago

ASU RB Cam Skattebo...

Kevin Zimmerman

Cam Skattebo cites croissant for puke-and-rally, says TD pass was called ‘Philly Special’

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo initially said he felt "sloshy" before he puked mid-game in the Sun Devils' Peach Bowl loss.

1 day ago

Arizona State Athletic Director Graham Rossini after ASU vs UCF (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Kevin Zimmerman

Rossini: ASU football’s success ‘unlocked’ new future for athletic department

Success in 2024 for ASU football was surprising, but it could also play a huge part in building sustained success for the athletic department.

1 day ago

State of the Sun Devils podcast: Arizona State’s incredible season ends at the Peach Bowl