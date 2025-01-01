<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Damon Allred react to Arizona State football’s 39-31 double-overtime loss to Texas in the Peach Bowl.

The Sun Devils’ season is over as they were eliminated from the College Football Playoff with the loss. ASU finished its season 11-3.

The Sun Devils forced overtime after trailing 24-8 in the fourth quarter. They had the Longhorns in a fourth-and-13 situation in the first overtime but Texas’ Quinn Ewers threw a touchdown to Matthew Golden to force a second overtime. After a Gunnar Helm touchdown to start the second overtime, Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt was intercepted and Texas advanced to the Cotton Bowl where it will face Ohio State.

Despite the defeat, Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo won the Peach Bowl Offensive MVP Award. Skattebo had 30 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw a touchdown pass and had 99 yards receiving. He set multiple team records in the game.

The Sun Devils begin their 2025 season on Aug. 30 when they host Northern Arizona in Tempe.