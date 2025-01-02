Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said Thursday that he has reached out to the College Football Playoff leaders to discuss a targeting non-call late in ASU’s Peach Bowl loss to Texas.

“I’m incredibly proud of how Arizona State represented the Big 12 in the CFP Quarterfinals,” Yormark said in a statement. “While the outcome didn’t go our way, the Sun Devils proved they are one of the most talented teams in college football this season.

“As a member of the College Football Playoff management committee, I have had multiple discussions seeking clarity surrounding the targeting call on Arizona State’s final drive of the 4th quarter with (CFP director) Richard Clark. Moving forward, we need to address CFP officiating to ensure national standards are developed. These standards will be crucial to the CFP’s future, and I look forward to discussing them with my fellow committee members when we meet next.”

The key play in the Peach Bowl loss came with just more than a minute left in regulation and the game tied at 24.

ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt hit Melquan Stovall for 10 yards on third-and-15 at the ASU 48-yard line. Texas defensive back Michael Taaffe appeared to make the tackle with helmet-to-helmet contact on what many believed was a defenseless player.

Referees took the play to a replay review, it was ruled legal and ASU punted on fourth-and-5 instead of continuing to drive. Texas ultimately ended up missing its own field goal in regulation before winning in the second overtime.

College football rules analysts widely viewed the play as a clear targeting call.

What ASU said about the targeting non-call on Texas

Arizona State AD Graham Rossini told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta that he’d spoken with Yormark on Thursday morning about the non-call.

“He’s got some conversations underway that I’ll gladly join him in,” Rossini said of the non-call. “I need to go back and watch it more closely myself … I would agree with what coach (Kenny Dillingham) said at the press conference last night: I think we just need to get an understanding of what this call is, how can this be applied across the sport, conference to conference, and make sure they’re clarity on what is or what is not targeting.

“We can’t undo it. The call is the call. I think we had other chances to go ahead and win that game and tip our hat to Texas for advancing.”

Heading into the Peach Bowl, ASU had weeks of added context to the lack of clarity regarding targeting penalties.

The Sun Devils lost defensive back Shamari Simmons for the first half of the Peach Bowl when he lit up unprotected Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht in the Big 12 title game. ASU unsuccessfully appealed that call.

After the game, Dillingham said he did not understand what targeting is and reiterated that stance after the Longhorns were not penalized Wednesday in the CFP quarterfinal.

“We lost one of our best players in the first half for targeting, and I just don’t — I just don’t know what it is,” Dillingham added. “So I don’t want to comment on something that I have to get a better grasp of what it is just because I just don’t quite understand it.

“I do want to protect the players though. So whatever rules that are put in place to protect the players, I’m all about.”

Follow @kzimmermanaz