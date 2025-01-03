It’s been more like a drunken stumble than a mild trip-up for the Phoenix Suns since a 9-2 start to the season.

The reported link in the rumor mill between the Suns and Jimmy Butler’s Heat unhappiness is percolating because his situation with Miami is deteriorating as fast as Phoenix’s defensive abilities. We are in the new year and about a month out from the NBA trade deadline, and the friction between the sides has a lot of time to get worse.

We’ve already crossed into considering the mechanics of how a deal would work if the Suns truly decided to blow up this current Big 3 and direct attention to a pursuit of Butler, who Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reported was interested in joining Phoenix weeks back.

But here’s another reason to hold your horses on wondering about Miami shipping Butler away.

The Heat have good reason to hold onto him and let him walk away by opting out this offseason and entering free agency.

That is, unless they receive a wild trade offer that Phoenix likely can’t put on the table, writes ESPN’s Bobby Marks:

If the Heat let the Jimmy Butler $48.8M salary this season expire (that is assuming he walks away from $52.4M), they would be well positioned to add to their roster this summer. Miami would be $47M below the tax and have access to: – $14M non-tax midlevel

– $5.1M biannual exception

– $50M+ in expiring contracts

– The ability to take back more salary in a trade

Heat president Pat Riley has already issued a warning shot toward Butler: That he will not trade the veteran forward, who is averaging 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

That was before Butler said Thursday that he’d be finding joy playing anywhere else in the NBA. Riley’s statement effectively acted as a pre-negotiation tactic warning other teams that they’re not going to get a marked-down deal to acquire Butler from Miami.

Marks adds the Heat must get both financial freedom and win-now components in a trade.

As I’ve said before, there’s no incentive to trade Butler if the return doesn’t accomplish 2 things: – Financial flexibility in 2025 and the future – Keeps this roster competitive https://t.co/TUl8BdNuX0 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) January 3, 2025

And let’s refresh you on why else the Heat targeting a Jimmy Butler-to-Suns trade doesn’t make sense

The Suns could potentially trade Bradley Beal for Butler and a smaller salary coming back Phoenix’s way. But for the Heat, that would prolong their salary cap nightmare.

Miami taking on Beal’s $53.7 million owed next year and $57.1 million player option for 2026-27 only kicks the can down the road, something the Heat likely don’t want facing a repeater tax penalty.

It would seem the Heat and Riley have the leverage to risk Butler opting into the $52.4 million left on his contract. That arguably could offer better financial flexibility over taking any trade package from Phoenix, even if the Suns burn a few second-round picks or that 2031 first-rounder available to trade.

This is the pain point in any Butler trade at all — before getting into the Suns specifically.

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps put it well here:

The other thing to consider: The argument of “it’s better to get something than nothing” no longer applies in today’s NBA. As we wrote last month, Miami does not want to be stuck with money it can’t move on its books in a Butler trade.

Whether Beal would waive his no-trade clause to join a Miami team that could remain somewhat competitive with him is in the background.

Whether the Suns see a combustible, injury-prone and offensively limited Butler joining Kevin Durant and Devin Booker as a fix for what ails them is the question. Owner Mat Ishbia, CEO Josh Bartelstein and president of basketball ops and GM James Jones will likely gauge that thought if this season continues to go south in Phoenix.

