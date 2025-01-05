Coming off a season where expectations were high for the Diamondbacks’ starting rotation before ultimately a string of injuries combined with the lackluster performance of Jordan Montgomery proved to be major prohibitors, Arizona improved its already solid staff heading into the 2025 season.

The addition of four-time All-Star and 2021 Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes sees the Diamondbacks slotted sixth in ESPN’s pitching rotation rankings for the 2025 season.

Bradford Doolittle gave each pitcher a rating and categorized them as either elite, above average or below average.

He then created a nine-man depth chart for each ballclub’s rotation and rated each of the depth charts on the following: star power (the projected number of innings pitched from those rated 110 or higher), depth (the projected number of innings pitched from “above-average” pitchers), length (the projected number of rotation innings) and dominance (strikeout percentage minus walk percentage for the team’s rotation).

He then gave each team a composite rotation index by compiling each of the aforementioned metrics.

A rating of 100 for a team is considered average while ratings of 110 or higher are considered “elite.”

With a starting rotation of Burnes (119), Zac Gallen (110), Merrill Kelly (102), Brandon Pfaadt (108), Eduardo Rodriguez (105) and Montgomery (94), the Diamondbacks have a composite rotation index of 107.5.

Despite inserting Montgomery into his own starting rotation projection, Doolittle did acknowledge Montgomery could be below Ryne Nelson on the Diamondbacks’ depth chart.

It’s a deep group. Beyond Nelson, unmentioned hurlers Yilber Diaz and Cristian Mena should be cited, as should potential injury returnee Drey Jameson. The Diamondbacks have built a good, deep rotation with a balance of veterans and young arms. As for Montgomery, maybe his price tag makes him untradeable for now. But let’s also remember that a year ago, we all thought he was pretty good. That’s because he was, and after the past 12 months, he’s a once-proven veteran with a great deal to prove again.

Doolittle places Arizona’s rotation 10th in the majors in terms of star power, fourth in depth, third in length and 10th in dominance.

