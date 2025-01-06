Close
Report: Suns to bench Bradley Beal, Jusuf Nurkic as tensions rise

Jan 6, 2025, 6:43 AM | Updated: 12:13 pm

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


ArizonaSports.com lead editor

The Phoenix Suns are expected to bench guard Bradley Beal and center Jusuf Nurkic starting Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers, according to sources of NBA reporter Chris Haynes.

Rookie forward Ryan Dunn and veteran center Mason Plumlee will get a start in their place, reports Haynes, who added this tidbit.

“There is also tension in that locker room,” Haynes reported. “I’m told players are — certain players are unsure of their roles and frustrated in how they’re being used. The coaching staff, they’re trying to figure things out.”

Phoenix is coming off a loss to the Indiana Pacers where it was without several players.

The Suns (15-18) are on a four-game losing streak and are 1-7 in their last eight.

Point guard Tyus Jones is expected to start after he missed the Indiana game with an illness. Rookie center Oso Ighodaro is also off the injury report (illness), while Nurkic is done serving a three-game suspension for a scuffle against Dallas forward Naji Marshall.

Beal, who played Saturday despite entering the contest with a questionable designation, is off the injury report as well.

Only Royce O’Neale, who has a sprained ankle, is listed on the report and is out.

Suns benching Bradley Beal, Jusuf Nurkic reflects basic stats

Beal and Nurkic getting sent to the bench mirrors the net ratings data.

Beal (-9.3) and Nurkic (-5.3) have the two worst overall individual net ratings this year, though they aren’t far off from Jones (-4.9) and Dunn (-3.7).

From a fit perspective, the starting lineup had room for improvement. Jones, Beal, Nurkic, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have 10 games together and the group holds a -4.0 plus-minus (-13 net rating) per just 11.2 minutes per game.

In those limited minutes, the Suns notably turn the ball over 3.4 times and shoot just 31.2% from three.

