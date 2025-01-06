TEMPE — The 2024 regular season is officially a thing of the past after the Arizona Cardinals’ season finale win over San Francisco.

Now, it’s onto the offseason where many are expecting general manager Monti Ossenfort to turn up the heat when it comes to bringing in outside talent.

But while everyone is already feverishly circling their next best fits for the franchise like a look book around the holidays, there are plenty of in-house decisions to make with the 25-plus Cardinals hitting free agency this offseason.

And if there’s one place to start, it’s in the middle of the defense.

The no-brainer Cardinals re-signings

Ossenfort went to work this year in locking up some of the team’s most impactful pieces, including running back James Conner and safety Budda Baker.

You know who else is more than deserving of a new deal? MIKE backer Kyzir White.

Ever since he came over from Philadelphia, White has brought stability, high motor and violence as Arizona’s defensive quarterback.

The seven-year veteran turned in one of his best seasons as a pro this year behind 137 tackles, nine of which were for losses, 2.5 sacks, an interception, three passes defensed and eight QB hits across 17 starts. He appeared in 94% of the team’s available defensive snaps.

White along with the versatile Mack Wilson Sr., who is signed for two more seasons, exceeded expectations and brought a solidified one-two punch to the inside linebackers room.

You can’t forget about his impact off the field, either. There’s a reason he was a two-time captain and why defensive coordinator Nick Rallis named his son after the bruising linebacker.

Arizona Cardinals DC Nick Rallis on the meaning behind naming his son after Kyzir White (@KyzirWhite8). Definitely worth the full listen: pic.twitter.com/gc0yMAh3Fr — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) November 5, 2024

“Kyzir specifically, I can tell my son ultimately what stands out about him and why he’s a captain is he’s the ultimate teammate, ultimate team-first guy,” Rallis said in November. “The model for accountability.

“There’s so many stories I could probably list to you, but the guy shows up every day with a smile on his face ready to go to work.”

A re-signing on a two-year deal — similar to his $10 million contract he inked in 2023 — just makes too much sense.

Right behind White in the must-re-sign category is offensive lineman Evan Brown.

Coming over from Seattle this past offseason on a one-year, $2.35 million deal, Brown was one of two starting offensive lineman who appeared in all 17 games over at left guard.

He also posted a strong 73.5 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. Keeping quarterback Kyler Murray healthy and upright is imperative for this team’s success in 2025. Keeping a guy around who gave up just two sacks on 1,070 offensive snaps would help with that.

There’s something to be said about Brown’s versatility, too. Being able to slide over to center or right guard is a luxury this team covets.

Depth success

Re-signing White and Brown are no-brainer moves the Cardinals should make this offseason.

They are not the only ones whom Arizona should kick the tires on when it comes to a new deal, though, with defensive linemen L.J. Collier and Roy Lopez serving as two prime examples.

After an abbreviated first year in the desert, Collier put up his best season as a pro with 3.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, two passes defensed and six QB hits.

On top of his 15 starts across 17 games played, the lineman has served as a huge asset within the defensive line room.

“He brings somewhat of a veteran presence. He’s got some experience. He also — coming from another team — brings some perspective to the young guys of, ‘Hey, it’s not as good (other places) as it is here,'” defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc said Friday. “Just his experience alone, his maturity and obviously he’s gotten better. If we would have had him (for a full season) last year, how much better would he have been this year? He’s gotten better all year, he’s playing well now, his leadership and just his personality has been a pleasure to have.”

Lopez meanwhile logged 16 starts in his home state, recording a sack, four tackles for loss, three passes defensed, a forced fumble and three QB hits.

Much like Collier, Lopez filled in well after injuries riddled the defensive line.

And neither should break the bank. Win-win if you ask me.

Then you have Kelvin Beachum. The swing tackle was an important piece to the puzzle this year with injuries to both Paris Johnson Jr. and Jonah Williams.

The tackle made 12 starts across 16 games played, seeing 72% of available offensive snaps, and served as a consistent presence inside the OL room.

And it sounds like he’s at least already got the OK from the head honcho.

“We’ll see. We’ll have a conversation and see what takes place from here,” Beachum said Monday when asked about his future plans. “I feel good, my wife has approved of my ability to continue playing this game, the kids were happy dad gets to go to the facility and come home early today. They’re excited to spend time with me.

“But we’ll see what transpires. I love playing this game, I love the process, I love the rigor that comes with it. We’ll see what transpires here in the next couple weeks.”

Wide receiver and return man Greg Dortch, special teams ace Joey Blount and midseason trade acquisition Baron Browning round things out.

Dortch has been lauded by his teammates and coaches as someone who fits the mold of what this Cardinals regime is about. Just take a look at his most recent showing last week.

The fact he’s a restricted free agent helps, too.

Blount has carved out a prominent role as one of Arizona’s main special teamers. His impact cannot be denied, and it’s clear the Cardinals like what he’s about.

And while it took some time to get on track with what Arizona’s defense was about, Browning came on late behind a pair of sacks across the final four games.

Being that Ossenfort went out and spent draft capital on the veteran, you would think they would at least take one more look.

If healthy?

Of the three players in this section, two would be in one of the above categories if they had finished off the year healthy.

Their names? Will Hernandez and Dennis Gardeck.

Hernandez has been the mauler of Arizona’s offensive line since he came to town in 2022. Compiling 35 straight starts is no easy feat, either.

But where is he at following his season-ending knee injury?

If he can get back in time for offseason work, he moves up into the no-brainer category — even with Isaiah Adams emerging as a potential heir apparent at right guard.

The same sentiment surrounds Gardeck.

Gardeck was the team’s sacks leader before going down with a torn ACL after seven games played.

On top of his abilities as a pass rusher, Gardeck also gives Arizona a boost on special teams. After all, that’s where he buttered his bread when he first came to town in 2018.

But just how healthy is he going to be for the start of offseason work after going down midyear with a serious knee injury?

Lastly, you have kicker Matt Prater.

On the surface, the veteran has likely earned another contract given his standing with the team since 2021. The respect level is high for the kicker.

But given he just wrapped up his 18th season — on injured reserve mind you — how much more does the 40-year-old have left in the tank?

There’s also the added caveat of Chad Ryland.

He had his ups and downs, but overall, the former New England Patriot filled in nicely in place of the injured Prater.

Decisions, decisions.

