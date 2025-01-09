Which Arizona Diamondbacks have avoided arbitration?

The Arizona Diamondbacks have settled with all nine eligible players to avoid arbitration, the team said on Thursday.

This is the second straight offseason in which Arizona has agreed to terms with its arbitration-eligible players without needing a hearing.

Players with three or more years and fewer than six seasons of MLB service time are eligible for salary arbitration if they do not already have a contract for the following season — for example, Corbin Carroll avoids this process going forward since he already signed a long-term extension.

Among players Arizona agreed to terms with are pitcher Zac Gallen, shortstop Geraldo Perdomo and recently-acquired first baseman Josh Naylor.

A look at the latest deals that have come down the pipeline:

Geraldo Perdomo

Shortstop Geraldo Perdomo and Arizona settled at $2.55 million to avoid arbitration on Wednesday, according to FanSided’s Robert Murray.

In 98 games for the D-backs last season, Perdomo recorded 92 hits, 37 RBIs and 36 walks while slashing .273/.344/.374. He was worth 3.5 rWAR, second on the team.

Perdomo has 3.015 years of service time (three seasons, 15 out of 187 days in a season). He is under team control through 2027.

Zac Gallen

Starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the D-backs settled at $13.5 million, per Murray. MLB Trade Rumors projected Gallen would make $14.1 million.

Gallen went 14-6 with a 3.65 ERA across 28 starts to go along with a 1.264 WHIP in 2024.

The one-time All-Star and Cy Young finalist enters the final season of his contract and is due a significant payday next winter.

A.J. Puk

Reliever A.J. Puk and the D-backs settled for a reported $2.95 million, per Heyman.

Puk, who came over in a midseason trade from Miami, appeared in 30 games for Arizona. He sported a 1.32 ERA and 0.732 WHIP as a D-back and registered two saves.

The 30-year-old southpaw has two more seasons under contract.

Josh Naylor

The D-backs and first baseman Josh Naylor settled on a $10.9 million on Wednesday, according to MLB Network’s Mark Feinsand. MLB Trade Rumors projected Naylor would make $12 million next season.

Naylor came over to Arizona in a December trade with Cleveland that saw Slade Cecconi and a competitive balance draft pick in the 2025 MLB Draft head back to the Guardians.

He hit a career-high 31 home runs on the way to his first MLB All-Star Game. Naylor added another 108 RBIs, 137 hits and six stolen bases in 152 games played. He slashed .243/.320/.456.

Ryan Thompson

Right-handed reliever Ryan Thompson settled at a $3 million agreement, according to AZCentral.com’s Nick Piecoro.

Thompson turned in a steady 2024 with a 3.26 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 67 appearances. He recorded two saves.

Thompson is on the same timeline as Puk with two more seasons under contract.

Joe Mantiply

Piecoro reports the lefty Joe Mantiply agreed to a $1.7 million salary.

Mantiply over 75 appearances posted a 3.92 ERA, 2.51 FIP and 1.17 WHIP with just 0.2 home runs per nine innings and 7.8 hits per nine.

The southpaw signed with the Diamondbacks in 2020 and has been a regular in the bullpen over the last four years. He is a free agent in 2027, as well.

Pavin Smith

The D-backs will pay Pavin Smith $1.5 million this season after the two parties avoid arbitration, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported Wednesday.

Smith’s number is a 50% bump from what Smith made in 2024. He will have two more years of arbitration before he can first reach unrestricted free agency ahead of 2028, when he would be 32 years old.

Smith enters 2025 as an option at first base and designated hitter after the D-backs lost Christian Walker to the Houston Astros and Joc Pederson to the Texas Rangers.

Smith slashed .270/.348/.547 with a career-high .896 OPS last season in 60 games last year.

Kyle Nelson

The D-backs settled with lefty reliever Kyle Nelson at $825,000, Murray reported.

Nelson made 11 appearances at the start of 2024 for Arizona before he was shut down and underwent Thoracic Outlet Syndrome surgery.

In 68 games during the 2023 season, Nelson posted a 4.18 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 56 innings. He recorded 11 holds and had four blown saves.

Kevin Ginkel

According to Feinsand, reliever Kevin Ginkel and the D-backs settled on a $2.425 million for 2025.

Ginkel appeared in 72 games for Arizona last year, posting a 3.21 ERA and a 1.200 WHIP across 70 innings pitched. He registered five saves and an 8-3 record.

This will mark Ginkel’s seventh season with the D-backs.

