The Phoenix Mercury’s Natasha Cloud and Kahleah Copper, along with Mercury free agent Brittney Griner, are now two games into the debut of the new Unrivaled 3-on-3 basketball league, and all have played significant roles.

Copper had a 24-point performance against the Vinyl, while Griner and Cloud have had 13-point and 11-point performances, respectively. The league tipped off its season Friday, beginning a nine-week slate of games in Miami.

The league features 36 of the best players in the WNBA. Games are played on a court that’s about 20 feet shorter than the WNBA court, but it’s full-court 3-on-3.

Playing for Rose BC, Copper is coached by Nola Henry and joined a squad highlighted by Angel Reese and Chelsea Gray. Copper’s Rose team is off to an 0-2 start — a 79-73 loss to Vinyl and a 79-70 loss to the Lunar Owls. Copper is off to a hot start in her first two games and has showcased her two-way ability.

Kahleah Copper gets off to a hot start in the first two Unrivaled games

Copper vs. Vinyl: 24 points, three rebounds, two steals, 8-of-15 shooting and two 3-pointers in 16 minutes

Copper vs. Lunar Owls: 14 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal, 7-of-13 shooting in 13 minutes

Brittney Griner and Natasha Cloud team up

Cloud and Griner are part of Phantom BC, coached by Adam Harrington and featuring other notable WNBA players Sabrina Ionescu and Satou Sabally.



Cloud and Griner have played in two games, with their Phantom team losing 86-48 to the Laces and 84-71 to the Vinyl.

Griner just recently announced on Tuesday morning that she would be testing free agency for the first time in her career. Griner has an opportunity to talk with other star players in the league and is already taking meetings from other teams during her time at Unrivaled.

Griner vs. Laces: Seven points, six rebounds, one block, 3-of-7 shooting and one 3-pointer in 33 minutes

Griner vs. Vinyl: 13 points, five rebounds, one assist, 5-of-8 shooting in 10 minutes

Just over two years ago, Brittney Griner was serving a prison sentence in Russia, where she was detained while playing in the country to earn extra money during the WNBA offseason. Now, Griner is playing in Unrivaled—the groundbreaking new 3-on-3 women’s basketball league. pic.twitter.com/FhXlgCYiaz — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 18, 2025

Cloud vs. Laces: 10 points, three rebounds, two assists, 4-of-11 shooting and two 3-pointers in 13 minutes

Cloud vs. Vinyl: 11 points, six rebounds, two assists, 3-of-8 shooting and one 3-pointer in 15 minutes