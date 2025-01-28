Close
Report: Natasha Cloud a part of Mercury’s blockbuster trade for Alyssa Thomas

Jan 28, 2025, 12:33 PM | Updated: 4:14 pm

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Mercury are finalizing a trade to acquire Connecticut Sun All-Star Alyssa Thomas, reports ESPN’s Alexa Philippou and the Chicago Sun-Times’ Annie Costabile.

Philippou adds the Mercury are sending back starting guards Natasha Cloud and Rebecca Allen in addition to the No. 12 overall pick to the Sun. Phoenix will also receive guard Tyasha Harris in the deal that can’t be completed until Feb. 1.

Thomas was cored by the Sun, meaning although her contract had come to an end, she would need to be acquired by another team via trade. She had the ability to sign off on the destination.

Thomas, 32, averaged 10.6 points, 7.9 assists and 8.4 rebounds for the Sun last season and is the WNBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles.

The five-time All-Star has spent her full 10-year pro career with the Sun.

The Mercury make the move with uncertainty entering the offseason.

Head coach Nate Tibbetts enters his second season on the job with returning starter Kahleah Copper still under contract.

But star center Brittney Griner is testing the free agent market for the first time in her career, while the league’s all-time leading scorer, Diana Taurasi, is considering retirement.

Griner began taking meetings last Tuesday with multiple teams, according to her agent. WNBA executives were in Miami for the opening of the new three-on-three Unrivaled league to talk with Griner and other free agents.

Griner has been a free agent before but always re-signed with Phoenix since she was first drafted by the franchise in 2013 as the No. 1 pick.

Unrivaled has some of the top unrestricted free agents, like Griner and Courtney Vandersloot, as well as a few players who most likely will play on other teams next season despite being given the core franchise tag by their current WNBA squad.

Thomas is among the potential stars at Unrivaled. That list also includes Satou Sabally and Jewell Loyd. Sabally and Thomas were given the franchise tags by their WNBA teams so the only way they could change teams would be via trade.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

