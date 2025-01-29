Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler commits to WM Phoenix Open

Scottie Scheffler, the top-ranked golfer in the world, has committed to play the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, tournament chairman Matt Mooney announced on Tuesday.

Scheffler won the Phoenix Open in consecutive years in 2022-23 before Nick Taylor earned the victory a year ago. Scheffler tied for third in the tournament in 2024.

Mooney also announced world No. 15 Sahith Theegala will participate, joining recent commits Rickie Fowler, Max Homa and Sam Burns.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back Scottie, a two-time WM Phoenix Open champion, and Sahith, whose standout debut in 2022 made him an instant fan favorite,” Mooney said in a press release.

Taylor, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Gary Woodland and Wyndham Clark previously committed to compete in the tournament. Twelve of the top 25 ranked golfers in the world are now in the field.

The WM Phoenix Open has also used sponsor exemptions for Arizona State’s Josele Ballester and back-to-back Arizona high school state champion Frankie Capan III.

Scheffler has earned has 13 career PGA Tour wins, twice at the Masters.

His win at the 2022 Phoenix Open kicked off a run of dominance that ultimately propelled him to the top spot in the sport. He has won three straight PGA Tour Player of the Year awards.

Scottie Scheffler returns at Pebble Beach after injury

Scheffler is making his 2025 debut at Pebble Beach this week after having to miss two tournaments while recovering from surgery on his right hand. Scheffler suffered a glass puncture wound while preparing Christmas dinner. Scheffler said he and his family wanted to make ravioli from scratch, so they rolled the dough but were in a rental house and didn’t have the right tools to cut the pasta. He found a wine glass, and that’s when the trouble began.

Scheffler didn’t decide until Friday to enter Pebble Beach. He said he made an effort to hit a lot of golf balls early last week, wanting to push himself hard to make sure there were no issues when he got to a tournament.

“Tried to work out some of that soreness and the scar tissue and stuff that goes in there after surgery,” he said. “So I tried to push myself pretty hard in the cold last week and it continued to get better and better each day. So figured I might as welcome back out and start playing.”

“The People’s Open” lasts from Feb 3-9 at TPC Scottsdale.

The Pro-Am on Feb. 5 will include Arizona Diamondbacks starters Corbin Burnes and Zac Gallen, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo, Arizona Cardinals all-time great Larry Fitzgerald and Team USA soccer legend Carli Lloyd.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Follow @AZSports