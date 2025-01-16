PHOENIX — Corbin Burnes started notice something was happening with the Arizona Diamondbacks in June 2023.

Burnes dominated the D-backs at Chase Field in April with eight shutout innings, but Arizona clobbered seven runs off the Milwaukee ace two months later while leading the NL West.

The Diamondbacks ended up eliminating Burnes’ Brewers in the NL Wild Card Series, besting the 2021 Cy Young winner in Game 1.

“I was like, well, that’s a different baseball team than I played early on,” Burnes said at his D-backs introductory press conference on Wednesday.

“Obviously, went on to play in the World Series. But I remember telling people, they’re playing a different style of baseball. I think we’re starting to see that more and more around the league. But to me, the Diamondbacks were the first team to do that. They’ve drafted, they’ve developed well to play that style of game. So I’m happy to be a part of it and to join a rotation that was already really good. I think we’ve got the pieces to be really good postseason team.”

That different style, he explained, had to do with the various ways Arizona’s offense could attack with its speed and athleticism. He even used the phrase “cause chaos.” So close, but he’ll learn.

This offseason, Burnes signed a six-year deal (opt-out after Year 2) with Arizona, getting to stick close to his young family in the process.

Pushing the envelope by adding a perennial All-Star, the D-backs offer one of the deepest pitching staffs in MLB with Burnes joining Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly atop the rotation. Burnes’ and Gallen’s agent Scott Boras received feedback from teams expecting a challenge from the desert.

“Having a number one really gives, I think, a synergy to a team where you just don’t have losing streaks,” Boras said. “It makes it so much easier to play because you know you have a talent out there that can win for you almost every outing, and you have a couple of them.

“I must say, after Corbin agreed, I’ve heard it from so many other teams that Arizona is now a subject of concern, a real subject of concern in what teams are worried about that hope to have playoff aspirations.”

Boras brought up the 2018 World Series-winning Red Sox as a team with a monster rotation led by an ace in Chris Sale, co-ace David Price and depth with Nathan Eovaldi, Eduardo Rodriguez and Rick Porcello.

That, paired with elite defense, is the model.

The Diamondbacks last year fell short of October with the best offense in baseball because they could not prevent enough scoring, even up 8-0 in a critical game. A 4.62 ERA sparked coaching changes.

Twelve of the top 15 teams in ERA last season — all of which with an ERA under 4.00 — made the playoffs. When at-bats get tight and players only see the best pitchers in baseball during the postseason, the D-backs want to hang their hat on recording big outs. In 2023, the D-backs would not have made the World Series without the brilliance of their bullpen and stellar starting pitching from Kelly and Brandon Pfaadt especially. Arizona held Philadelphia to three runs over the final two games of the NLCS on the road.

Now imagine a postseason rotation with Burnes in Game 1, Gallen in Game 2, Kelly in Game 3 and many options for Game 4 such as Pfaadt, Ryne Nelson, Jordan Montgomery (if he bounces back) or Rodriguez.

“As we’ve stated from the outset, we are looking to push forward to put the best team possible next year and beyond, and there’s no better way to do that than add a number one starting pitcher to the top of your rotation,” general manager Mike Hazen said. “We know that’s what wins in the postseason. We know that’s what gets you to the postseason. And we’re looking to build on the on the recent success that we’ve added as a team, adding to our young core of players on the position side as well as in the rotation.

“It’s on us to build the rest of the team, to add, to put us in a position to make a run in the postseason.”

Corbin Burnes looking forward to compete in NL West

Burnes has been apart of great rotations throughout his career, especially in Milwaukee. He explained their culture of pushing one another and is excited for that competition in Arizona. Boras said Gallen was ecstatic to hear Burnes was coming, and he reached out to Burnes “right away.” Burnes said from his experience a clubhouse can grow close when the goal is clear.

“You create that internal competition of constantly want to one up each other. All of a sudden, you look up and you’re in August and you’ve got a lead in the National League West and you’re sitting there going, ‘Hey, we blinked and we’re in first place,” Burnes said.

Manager Torey Lovullo’s first conversation with Burnes fired him up, with the pitcher asking, “Are you ready to win a (expletive) ton of baseball games?”

It’s never easy competing in the NL West these days, especially with the spending from Los Angeles, and the National League as a whole has grown into something of a monster. The D-backs needed 90 wins last year to make the postseason and fell one short.

But the D-backs have been clear the goal is to get back to October, and taking advantage of an opportunity to add an ace who wanted to be here sends that message to the fans and the league.

“I hope it sends a message that we’re in it to win it,” managing partner Ken Kendrick said. “Our job is to try to do everything we can to put the best team on the field that is possible, that we can afford. We are stretching the budget. We have done that. It won’t be the last time we ever do it. But my view of investing money is you invest it when there is an opportunity to get a return, and we’re making a significant investment in a great young player.”

