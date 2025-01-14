Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers and catchers will report to spring training on Wednesday, Feb. 12, as Major League Baseball announced the first workout dates for all 30 clubs on Tuesday.

The D-backs’ first full squad workouts are Monday, Feb. 17, at Salt River Fields. Their Cactus League opener is on Friday, Feb. 21, against the Colorado Rockies.

Manager Torey Lovullo’s squad will play spring training games through March 23 before participating in a two-game tune-up series at Chase Field against the Cleveland Guardians (March 24-25) before Opening Day on March 27.

The D-backs will host the Chicago Cubs for four games at Chase Field to open the season, as they look to take a step forward from 89 wins and reach the 2025 postseason.

Feb. 12 will present fans their first opportunity to see big-ticket free agent starting pitcher Corbin Burnes, who agreed to a $210 million deal over six years — with an opt-out after 2026 — this offseason. Burnes is a four-time All-Star and Cy Young winner who will attend his introductory press conference on Wednesday.

Arizona fans will also be introduced to first baseman Josh Naylor this spring after the D-backs acquired him in a trade from Cleveland in December.

The first Cactus League club to host pitchers and catchers will be the Cubs on Feb. 9. The Los Angeles Dodgers are next on Feb. 11, and the remaining 13 squads will begin on Feb. 12-13. The Cubs and Dodgers will play the first regular season games of the 2025 season in Japan on March 18-19.

