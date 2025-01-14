Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Spring training dates announced for Diamondbacks pitchers and catchers, full squad workouts

Jan 14, 2025, 2:04 PM | Updated: 2:07 pm

Diamondbacks, spring training...

Alek Thomas #5 of the Arizona Diamondbacks signs autographs before a spring training game against the Oakland Athletics at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on March 18, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers and catchers will report to spring training on Wednesday, Feb. 12, as Major League Baseball announced the first workout dates for all 30 clubs on Tuesday.

The D-backs’ first full squad workouts are Monday, Feb. 17, at Salt River Fields. Their Cactus League opener is on Friday, Feb. 21, against the Colorado Rockies.

Manager Torey Lovullo’s squad will play spring training games through March 23 before participating in a two-game tune-up series at Chase Field against the Cleveland Guardians (March 24-25) before Opening Day on March 27.

RELATED STORIES

The D-backs will host the Chicago Cubs for four games at Chase Field to open the season, as they look to take a step forward from 89 wins and reach the 2025 postseason.

Feb. 12 will present fans their first opportunity to see big-ticket free agent starting pitcher Corbin Burnes, who agreed to a $210 million deal over six years — with an opt-out after 2026 — this offseason. Burnes is a four-time All-Star and Cy Young winner who will attend his introductory press conference on Wednesday.

Arizona fans will also be introduced to first baseman Josh Naylor this spring after the D-backs acquired him in a trade from Cleveland in December.

The first Cactus League club to host pitchers and catchers will be the Cubs on Feb. 9. The Los Angeles Dodgers are next on Feb. 11, and the remaining 13 squads will begin on Feb. 12-13. The Cubs and Dodgers will play the first regular season games of the 2025 season in Japan on March 18-19.

Mark your calendars, baseball fans. We’re almost there.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks, spring training...

Alex Weiner

Spring training dates announced for Diamondbacks pitchers and catchers, full squad workouts

Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers and catchers will report for their first spring training workouts on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

2 hours ago

Rene Pinto...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks claim former Rays catcher Rene Pinto

The Arizona Diamondbacks claimed catcher Rene Pinto off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, the club announced.

4 days ago

Gabriel Moreno...

Alex Weiner

MLB Network ranks Gabriel Moreno No. 7 on list of catchers for 2025

MLB Network unveiled its top 10 catchers for 2025, and Arizona Diamondbacks backstop Gabriel Moreno landed at No. 7.

5 days ago

Baltimore Orioles P Brian Matusz was found dead in Phoenix this week....

Associated Press

Former Orioles, D-backs P Brian Matusz dies in Phoenix

Brian Matusz, the left-handed pitcher who spent eight seasons in the major leagues, mostly with the Baltimore Orioles, has died. He was 37.

5 days ago

Pavin Smith #26 of the Arizona Diamondbacks doubles against the Texas Rangers during the second inn...

Arizona Sports

Which Arizona Diamondbacks have avoided arbitration?

A handful of Arizona Diamondbacks, including Pavin Smith, have reportedly settled on contracts with the team and avoided arbitration.

5 days ago

D-backs closer, A.J. Puk...

Alex Weiner

Sifting through Diamondbacks’ closer options in trade, free agent markets

The closer market is mostly unmoved, and the Diamondbacks have yet to address the back end of the bullpen. So who is still out there?

6 days ago

Spring training dates announced for Diamondbacks pitchers and catchers, full squad workouts