Devin Booker’s ‘Book 1’ set to release Flagstaff colorway

Jan 14, 2025, 3:59 PM

Brandon Cadiz's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON CADIZ


Arizona Sports

Suns guard Devin Booker and Nike are set to drop his second version of an Arizona-themed shoe, this time moving north from Sedona to Flagstaff.

Just a month after the Sedona edition dropped on Jan. 1 at $140, the Flagstaff version of the shoe is set to release on Feb. 15 and retails for $150.

The Flagstaff edition still features the “Book” tongue tag, this time with the sunset and Flagstaff’s San Francisco Peaks.

The green outer base is in reference to Flagstaff’s pine trees, while the Sedona version had red and orange hues of the town’s famous rocks. The Flagstaff edition features a more traditional gum bottom and the words “Flagstaff” and “no service” on the back heels.

Booker spent much of this past summer in Flagstaff, where he used his offseason time to reflect.

“I think it’s all about balance,” Booker said on Wolf & Luke in September. “Living the fast-paced lifestyle we do, having time to sit back and get away and reflect. That’s the perfect place for me.”

