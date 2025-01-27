Close
Bradley Beal’s wife issues statement on Suns heckler: ‘I like to leave the circus to the clowns’

Jan 27, 2025, 4:36 PM | Updated: 7:14 pm

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The wife of Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal broke her silence Monday regarding a recent fan ejection that stemmed around someone explicitly heckling her husband.

According to Beal’s wife, the fan took it too far — to the point where one of her children had tears in his eyes — during the team’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

“I usually ignore nonsense, as I like to leave the circus to the clowns, but let’s clear this up,” Kamiah Adams-Beal said in a social media post. “Being a fan is fine. ‘Boo, you suck’ comes with sports. But disrespect is another thing. During the game, a ‘Suns fan’ spent the entire night heckling my husband. It got so bad I sent my kids away in the third quarter after multiple people asked if we were ok and asked if I wanted them to say something.

“The breaking point came in the fourth when my kids were back and the ‘fan’ yelled, ‘Trade this bum (expletives) for Jimmy Butler!’ My 6-year-old, with tears in his eyes, asked why someone would say that about his dad. So, at that point, security had to intervene, or I was going to. Athletes are human. They have families. Be a fan but keep it respectful. Because if we keep it real, most talking crazy behind a keyboard or not in someone’s face would be the first to ask for a picture outside. Hope this clears things up. Back to enjoying my day with my family.”

Toward the end of the Suns’ 119-109 win on Saturday, a fan was seen being escorted out of Footprint Center by security. The heckler in question was sitting just rows from where Beal’s wife was with their children.

“My family knows they’re my biggest support system,” Beal told reporters before the following game on Monday. “They know what to put out and what not to put out and to be respectful of the team and everything of that nature.

“I don’t know what was being said. … All I see is my wife and my son crying on the front row and my wife turning around and yelling at somebody, that’s never good. Family comes before any of this basketball (expletive) … once the security was taken care of, we were good.”

He said it wasn’t the first time he had been heckled by home fans, noting it happened when he was a member of the Washington Wizards too.

The ejection and follow-up statement come in the midst of the unknown surrounding Beal’s future in Phoenix as the Suns continue to be linked to disgruntled Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.

It’s been reported that Butler wants to end up in Phoenix. The only problem? In order to do so, Beal must be open to waiving his no-trade clause to facilitate a deal that would send Butler to Phoenix.

Until he agrees to do so, any potential trades appear in a standstill. As he put it earlier this month, he holds the cards.

Pheonix, however, has turned things around of late, winning seven of its past nine games.

The Suns take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:30 p.m. Catch all the action on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

