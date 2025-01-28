Desperate to trade Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat’s asking price appears to be dropping. Miami is also circling back to discussions about trades that don’t involve the Phoenix Suns, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on the late Monday edition of SportsCenter that the third suspension of Butler has forced the Heat into hurry-up mode to get a deal done before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

That means looking at alternatives to working out a multi-team trade with the Suns, who only could move Bradley Beal’s massive contract that includes multiple years and a no-trade clause attached to it.

“From the sources I’ve been talking to for the last really 48 hours, but definitely tonight, the Heat’s price has dropped,” Windhorst said. “They are willing to do more than when this all started last month. The Heat are trying to get this done.

“I want to be real careful: I am not saying this is for sure going to happen, I am not predicting what is going to happen,” Windhorst added while speaking to Scott Van Pelt. “But I do think some teams that thought they were out of this are coming back in because it doesn’t look like the Suns and the Heat are going to be able to consummate a deal. I think we might see a team swoop in here and get Jimmy Butler at a cheap price. … That’s the phase of this where this is at.”

The Miami Herald‘s Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang also report that Miami is feeling “eager” to move Butler.

How’d the Heat and Suns get here in the Jimmy Butler trash request saga?

Since the beginning of Butler’s push to leave Miami, the Heat have been unwilling to consider taking on Beal’s contract, which would further hamper their finances.

Generally, the Heat have been seeking compensation such as draft picks if it takes back player contracts that run beyond this season, according to the Miami Herald.

Beal’s $110 million left on his deal after this year and reported refusal to remove his no-trade clause down the road has limited what the Suns could do to manufacture a Butler-for-Beal swap. That’s before asking what would cause Beal to waive his no-trade clause just to open the gates for a trade this season.

For example, Phoenix reportedly had talks with the Chicago Bulls about Beal landing there — the Bulls could include guard Zach LaVine in a multi-team trade — but the Suns guard has no interest in that to facilitate a Butler acquisition.

