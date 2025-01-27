Close
Report: Bradley Beal won’t waive no-trade clause for Bulls, other losing teams in cold markets

Jan 27, 2025, 8:14 PM | Updated: 9:03 pm

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


ArizonaSports.com editor

Bradley Beal will not waive his no-trade clause in a potential deal that would send the Phoenix Suns guard to the Chicago Bulls, The Athletic’s Fred Katz reported on Monday.

Beal would waive the no-trade clause “for the right destination” in a potential Jimmy Butler deal, Katz said.

Going to a winning team would be the first criteria in making a destination right while warm weather is also a factor, according to the report.

“He will not waive it just to leave the Suns. … Accepting a trade elsewhere would mean either relocating his kids once again after going from Washington to Phoenix in 2023, or leaving them to play somewhere else for the time being. … If a team has a losing record and a chilly winter, it won’t be on Beal’s list.”

Chicago, which is 10th in the Eastern Conference at 19-27 entering Monday night, was pinned as a potential destination for Beal due to his connection with coach Billy Donovan, who is now the Bulls’ head man after he previously coached Beal at Florida in 2011-12.

The Bulls’ reported desire to trade Zach LaVine also made the pairing of teams a sensible one.

While Miami is not looking to take on extra money as it would if it acquired Beal, per Katz, the criteria would not rule out the Milwaukee Bucks, who entered Monday night fourth in the East standings and are winning at a much better rate than the Bulls.

Beal was moved to Phoenix’s bench for its Jan. 6 matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, making Monday his ninth game in that spot.

Butler, meanwhile, was suspended on Monday for walking out of a practice upon hearing he would come off the bench.

The trade deadline is Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. MST.

