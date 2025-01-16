Kevin Durant was surpassed by LeBron James in fan voting for the 2024-25 NBA All-Star Game in the past week, the NBA revealed in the third round of returns on Thursday.

Durant’s 2,498,843 votes now trail Western Conference frontcourt leader Nikola Jokic’s 2,924,436 and James’ 2,591,287.

Jokic was followed by Durant atop the Western Conference frontcourt players through the first two rounds of fan returns.

Durant has nearly a 300,000-vote lead on Victor Wembanyama, who Wednesday had 2,200,173 votes accounted for.

Durant is averaging 27.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists on 52.4% shooting this season.

Suns guard Devin Booker remains ninth in the backcourt group, behind the Kings’ De’Aaron Fox and ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers’ Norman Powell.

Booker has been on a hot streak this month in terms of production and for the season is averaging 25.2 points and 6.9 assists per game.

While 10 All-Star starters will be selected from the fan voting — five per conference — NBA coaches will pick the reserves.

2024-25 NBA All-Star Game changes its format

The league announced the finalized changes for the reimagined All-Star Game, turning it into a one-night tournament — the Sunday night of All-Star weekend — and following the format that the Rising Stars Challenge for rookies and second-year players has used in recent years.

The All-Star format this year will see 24 players being selected — 10 will be designated as starters, 14 as reserves, even though that’s not how it will work on game night.

The 24 players will be drafted into three teams of eight, and the Rising Stars winning team will remain to compete as the fourth team in the All-Star tournament. There will be two semifinal games to 40 points, and then a final to 40 points.

How long does 2024-25 NBA All-Star voting last?

Fan voting runs through Monday. All-Star starters will be announced next Thursday and reserves revealed one week later on Jan. 30.

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for Feb. 16 at Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

