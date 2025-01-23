Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant was named an NBA All-Star Game starter in the frontcourt for the Western Conference on Thursday.

It is the 15th All-Star selection for Durant over his 17-year-career and his second consecutive as a member of the Suns.

Durant is sixth in the NBA in scoring at 27.2 points per game. The 36-year-old is also sixth in the league amongst forwards this season with 1.4 blocks per game. He has missed 10 games this season due to calf and ankle injuries.

The Suns forward will start alongside LeBron James (Lakers), Nikola Jokic (Nuggets), Stephen Curry (Warriors) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder).

The Eastern Conference starters are Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks), Jayson Tatum (Celtics), Karl-Anthony Towns (Knicks), Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers) and Jalen Brunson (Knicks).

Starters were picked via fan voting (50%), a media panel (25%) and by current NBA players (25%). Reserves will be announced next Thursday. The NBA’s coaches vote on the reserves, and commissioner Adam Silver picks injury replacements.

Despite not being voted a starter, Devin Booker could be named a reserve, as he is 10th in the league in scoring at 25.7 points per game.

After going through a stretch that saw the Suns win just once over an eight-game sample, Durant and Booker have helped lead the Suns to 7-3 record over their past 10 games. Over that span, Booker is averaging 28.7 points, 6.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds while Durant has posted 26.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

The NBA All-Star Game is on Feb. 16 in San Francisco and is comprised of a tournament-style format after recent iterations saw captains picking their teams and an East vs. West format return last season.

Each of the four teams will feature eight players each. Three of the teams will be made up of the 24 NBA All-Stars while the last team will be composed of winners from the Rising Stars game.

Two teams will square off in one semifinal and will take on the winner of the other semifinal for the championship.

