The Phoenix Suns listed All-Star forward Kevin Durant as questionable to play in Wednesday’s home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a right thumb injury.

Rookie forward Ryan Dunn is also questionable with a sprained left ankle that held him out of Monday’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Durant has played in Phoenix’s last 22 games after left calf and ankle injuries sidelined him for 10 contests earlier this season.

He played 40 minutes on Monday, scoring 24 points with five assists, four rebounds and a couple steals. The 36-year-old has scored at least 23 points in 20 straight games.

Durant was recently named an All-Star for the 15th time in his career, as he averages a team-high 27.1 points per game on 52.3% shooting.

Dunn, meanwhile, suffered his ankle injury in the first quarter of Phoenix’s win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday. Royce O’Neale started in his place on Monday.

Timberwolves injury report vs. Suns

Minnesota ruled out sharpshooter Donte DiVincenzo with a toe sprain on his left foot. DiVincenzo, who averages 11 points per game on 37% 3-point shooting, has missed the last six games. Rookie guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (right foot sprain) is also out.

Rookie guard Rob Dillingham, the No. 8 overall pick from Kentucky, is questionable with an illness.

The Western Conference foes are nearly deadlocked in the standings, as seventh-seed Minnesota (25-21) sits just ahead of eighth-seed Phoenix (24-21) entering play on Tuesday.

The Timberwolves defeated the Suns 120-117 back on Nov. 17 at Target Center, a game Durant did not play.

Wednesday’s action begins at 7 p.m. on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.

Follow @alexjweiner