Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and guard Devin Booker cracked the list of the top 15 player jerseys sold in the first half of the NBA season, according to the NBA.

Durant was just voted into the starter pool for the NBA All-Star Game on Thursday night, sending him to his 15th career All-Star contest.

Durant is ranked 13th in jersey sales as he leads the Suns in scoring this season at 27.2 points per game.

Durant is shooting at 52.3% from the field this season so far, which would be fifth best for his career. Not only is Durant efficient from the field, but he is also sixth in the league in scoring.

Phoenix’s second-leading scorer, Booker is 10th in the league in scoring at 25.7 points per game.

Booker falls right behind Durant in jersey sales at 14th place.

He is 10th in the league in scoring at 25.7 points per game while averaging 6.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Booker and Durant are the only pair of teammates in the top 15 of jerseys sold.

Top-selling NBA jerseys include Suns’ Kevin Durant, Devin Booker

1. Stephen Curry

2. LeBron James

3. Jayson Tatum

4. Jalen Brunson

5. Victor Wembanyama

6. Anthony Edwards

7. Ja Morant

8. Luka Doncic

9. Giannis Antetokounmpo

10. Nikola Jokic

11. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

12. LaMelo Ball

13. Kevin Durant

14. Devin Booker

15. Donovan Mitchell

Warriors guard Stephen Curry leads the list of most jerseys sold. Curry was just named an All-Star starter, sending him to his 11th All-Star game right in his own backyard in San Francisco.

By team-wide merchandise sold, Phoenix does not crack the top 10.

It’s no surprise that the Boston Celtics lead the league in merchandise sales, as they won the 2024 championship last year.

The Lakers, Knicks, Warriors and Bulls close out the top five in team merchandise sales. The Bulls make a surprising appearance at the five spot, as they have no players in the top 15 of most jerseys sold.

Top-selling NBA franchise merchandise

1. Boston Celtics

2. Los Angeles Lakers

3. New York Knicks

4. Golden State Warriors

5. Chicago Bulls

6. Cleveland Cavaliers

7. Dallas Mavericks

8. Minnesota Timberwolves

9. San Antonio Spurs

10. Milwaukee Bucks