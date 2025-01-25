Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic says he has no relationship with coach Budenholzer

Suns center Jusuf Nurkic casted his doubts about his future in Phoenix prior to Saturday’s game versus the Washington Wizards, he told azcentral’s Duane Rankin.

Before Saturday’s game, Nurkic revealed he and head coach Mike Budenholzer did not talk to each other for two months.

“We don’t have a relationship,” Nurkic said. “So, it’s fine. For me, just be a pro and do the best I can. Work and stay ready for whatever might be, but there is no chaos or bringing that to this team. They already have plenty of it. Trying to be as professional as I can and work my ass off for something else.”

The lack of communication between the two is consistent with Budenholzer not informing Nurkic about a decision not to play him against the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 9.

Nurkic last played on Jan. 7 against the Charlotte Hornets, scoring eight points and grabbing three rebounds after coming off the bench versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 6. After being a healthy scratch the next three games, Nurkic missed the next five games due to illness and reconditioning.

Nurkic did not play in Saturday’s game versus the Washington Wizards despite not being listed on the NBA’s injury report.

“I feel good, I feel better now,” Nurkic said. “It was just a bad flu. Then it was too late to catch the plane.”

Budenholzer spoke on the matter following the Suns 119-109 win over the Wizards on Saturday, saying he respects Nurkic’s frustrations over not playing.

“There’s been conversations that have been had,” Budenholzer said. “There’s been communication. But we got three or four guys that play the same position. We’re gonna go with who we think gives us our best chance. You gotta earn your minutes and that’s been communicated.”

Nurkic said he believes he’ll still be with the Suns after the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline, but he wouldn’t be surprised if he got traded.

“Yeah, for sure. Because we are the Phoenix Suns and new (collective bargaining agreement) and all the rules, it’s not easy to get traded when you’re over the second tax apron. Even that, I can’t control,” Nurkic said.

During Nurkic’s absence, the Suns played center Mason Plumlee and Nick Richards, the latter of whom was acquired from the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 15 for Josh Okogie and three second-round picks.

The Suns acquired Nurkic in a three-team trade prior to the start of 2023-24 season in a deal that sent Deandre Ayton to the Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. In 76 games played, Nurkic averaged 10.9 points and 11 rebounds.

Nurkic is in the third year of a four-year, $70-million deal he signed with the Trail Blazers.