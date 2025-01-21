Close
Suns trading 2031 first-round pick to Jazz for draft capital

Jan 21, 2025, 5:26 PM | Updated: 6:09 pm

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Phoenix Suns have agreed to trade their unprotected 2031 first-round pick to the Utah Jazz in exchange for three first-round selections, the team announced on Tuesday. ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported the deal.

The Suns will acquire the following picks, according to Charania:

– Least favorable 2025 first-round pick between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves

– Least favorable 2027 first-round pick between the Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz

– Least favorable 2029 first-round pick between the Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz

The Suns have added quantity to their limited picks trove to offer in a potential trade with the deadline looming on Feb. 6. Phoenix also possesses a 2025 second-round pick via the Denver Nuggets. It traded three second-rounders to Charlotte for center Nick Richards last week.

Could this deal lead to Suns trading for Jimmy Butler?

According to Heat reporter Ira Winderman from the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Phoenix acquiring three draft picks is a step toward a Jimmy Butler trade.

A Butler trade, Winderman reported, is expected to involve at least four teams.

The relationship between Butler and the Heat has been publicly frayed since Miami opted against extending the superstar forward last offseason. Miami suspended Butler for seven games earlier this month, and Butler has made his preference of being traded known.

The Suns are a desired destination of Butler, Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reported last month.

The Cavs have the best record in the NBA so far this season at 36-6, for an idea of where that first pick will land.

Phoenix is 21-21 this season after a blowout loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday, tied with the Golden State Warriors for the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

The Suns return to action Wednesday night at the Brooklyn Nets.

